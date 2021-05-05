General Motors Trades Higher on 1st-Quarter Earnings Beat

General Motors Co. ( GM, Financial) released its first-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on May 5.

Earnings surpassed Wall Street's expectations as sales of highly lucrative trucks and SUVs rose in North America. Additionally, a robust product lineup, disciplined pricing and continued cost actions pushed the automaker's results higher. Revenue, however, slightly missed estimates.

Shares climbed 1.3% in premarket trading to $57 following the earnings announcement.

Quarter in review

The Detroit-based automaker posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the quarter, up from 62 cents reported in the prior-year period. Revenue of $32.47 billion was down 0.7%. Analysts had predicted earnings of $1.04 per share on $32.67 billion in revenue.

Looking back, GM recorded a $758 million loss in the second quarter of 2020 due to Covid-19-induced factory shutdowns as well as dealership closures.

For full-year 2020, GAAP earnings came in at $4.33 per share, while adjusted earnings stood at $4.90 per share. Revenue of $122.5 billion reflected an 11% year-over-year decline.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company's North American operations recorded adjusted Ebit of $3.1 billion. That compares with $2.2 billion of adjusted Ebit earned in the year-ago period. It attributed the strong performance to disciplined incentives and benefits resulting from cost actions. The segment's pre-tax profit margin was 12.1%.

The international segment earned $300 million pretax in the first quarter. Strong China sales contributed to the segment's profitability as sales rose 69% in the region.

Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commented on the company's performance:

"These strong results demonstrate once again the underlying strength of our business, especially in North America and China, and at GM Financial. We continue to execute our strategy and make significant progress on our transition to an all-electric future with the growth opportunities it creates."

At quarter's end, total available liquidity was $30.2 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 billion.

Performance in the domestic market

U.S. sales were up 4% for the year to 642,250 units and improved month-by-month throughout the quarter as a result of strong sales of crossovers, full-size pickups and SUVs.

In regard to crossovers, the Chevrolet Blazer recorded a 13% sales decline, while Cadillac XT6 sales increased 18% as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Large pickups experienced robust sales thanks to impressive performance of GMC Sierra (up 18.7%). Likewise, SUVs sold well as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban witnessed 12.9% and 17.4% sales growth during the quarter, respectively. GMC Yukon performed well, up roughly 31% to 18,458 units sold, while Cadillac Escalade sales skyrocketed 75% during the quarter.

Update on EVs

General Motors announced it will invest $27 billion in U.S. manufacturing to support the production of electric and autonomous vehicles. The company's investment in U.S. manufacturing sites makes sense, as it plans to roll out at least 30 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2025.

The company revealed the GMC Hummer EV supertruck back in October, which will be its first EV powered by the Ultium battery system. The Hummer EV's production will commence in the fall of 2021, and it will be sold at GMC brand dealerships at a starting price of $80,000.

Guidance

General Motors anticipates adjusted pretax profits to fall within the $10 billion to $11 billion range, or $4.50 to $5.25 per share, in 2021. Adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be between $1 billion and $2 billion. Factoring in the effect of a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage, the company's free cash flow could decline by $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.