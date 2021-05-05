General Motors Trades Higher on 1st-Quarter Earnings Beat

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

General Motors Trades Higher on 1st-Quarter Earnings Beat

The company reaffirmed its guidance

Author's Avatar
Mayank Marwah
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

General Motors Co. (

GM, Financial) released its first-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on May 5.

Earnings surpassed Wall Street's expectations as sales of highly lucrative trucks and SUVs rose in North America. Additionally, a robust product lineup, disciplined pricing and continued cost actions pushed the automaker's results higher. Revenue, however, slightly missed estimates.

Shares climbed 1.3% in premarket trading to $57 following the earnings announcement.

Quarter in review

The Detroit-based automaker posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the quarter, up from 62 cents reported in the prior-year period. Revenue of $32.47 billion was down 0.7%. Analysts had predicted earnings of $1.04 per share on $32.67 billion in revenue.

Looking back, GM recorded a $758 million loss in the second quarter of 2020 due to Covid-19-induced factory shutdowns as well as dealership closures.

For full-year 2020, GAAP earnings came in at $4.33 per share, while adjusted earnings stood at $4.90 per share. Revenue of $122.5 billion reflected an 11% year-over-year decline.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company's North American operations recorded adjusted Ebit of $3.1 billion. That compares with $2.2 billion of adjusted Ebit earned in the year-ago period. It attributed the strong performance to disciplined incentives and benefits resulting from cost actions. The segment's pre-tax profit margin was 12.1%.

The international segment earned $300 million pretax in the first quarter. Strong China sales contributed to the segment's profitability as sales rose 69% in the region.

Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commented on the company's performance:

"These strong results demonstrate once again the underlying strength of our business, especially in North America and China, and at GM Financial. We continue to execute our strategy and make significant progress on our transition to an all-electric future with the growth opportunities it creates."

At quarter's end, total available liquidity was $30.2 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 billion.

Performance in the domestic market

U.S. sales were up 4% for the year to 642,250 units and improved month-by-month throughout the quarter as a result of strong sales of crossovers, full-size pickups and SUVs.

In regard to crossovers, the Chevrolet Blazer recorded a 13% sales decline, while Cadillac XT6 sales increased 18% as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Large pickups experienced robust sales thanks to impressive performance of GMC Sierra (up 18.7%). Likewise, SUVs sold well as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban witnessed 12.9% and 17.4% sales growth during the quarter, respectively. GMC Yukon performed well, up roughly 31% to 18,458 units sold, while Cadillac Escalade sales skyrocketed 75% during the quarter.

Update on EVs

General Motors announced it will invest $27 billion in U.S. manufacturing to support the production of electric and autonomous vehicles. The company's investment in U.S. manufacturing sites makes sense, as it plans to roll out at least 30 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2025.

The company revealed the GMC Hummer EV supertruck back in October, which will be its first EV powered by the Ultium battery system. The Hummer EV's production will commence in the fall of 2021, and it will be sold at GMC brand dealerships at a starting price of $80,000.

Guidance

General Motors anticipates adjusted pretax profits to fall within the $10 billion to $11 billion range, or $4.50 to $5.25 per share, in 2021. Adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be between $1 billion and $2 billion. Factoring in the effect of a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage, the company's free cash flow could decline by $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
A seasoned writer with keen interest in the automotive, technology, telecommunication, retail and aerospace sectors.