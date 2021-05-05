AXIM® Biotechnologies' Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files for Approval for Use of Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test in Whole Blood at Point-of-Care Locations in Canada and the EU

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AXIM® Biotechnologies' Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files for Approval for Use of Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test in Whole Blood at Point-of-Care Locations in Canada and the EU

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. ( AXIM) (AXIM Biotech, AXIM or the Company), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that the Companys manufacturing partner Empowered Diagnostics has filed for emergency approval to use ImmunoPass, the Companys rapid test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies, to detect COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in whole blood at point-of-care locations throughout Canada and the EU.

Empowered Diagnostics application is currently under review by Health Canada for approval for use in the country. Additionally, the Company has filed for a CE mark, which is required to distribute a product or device on the EU market and signifies that the Company has met the necessary safety, health and environmental protection requirements for sale. Once granted a CE mark, the Company will have approval to manufacture and commercialize ImmunoPass for use in point-of-care locations across the EU.

Last month, AXIM announced that Empowered Diagnostics filed an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval to use ImmunoPass to detect COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in whole blood at point-of-care locations.

AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II commented: The COVID-19 pandemic itself is evidence that the world is interconnected. Because of that, its crucial that countries work together to resolve this global issue and have a consistent level of care in order to achieve relative normalcy as quickly as possible. ImmunoPass is incredibly easy to use and delivers accurate results in a matter of minutes, making it an ideal device for global use.

About AXIM Biotechnologies
Founded in 2014, AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (

AXIM, Financial) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIMs COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

About Empowered Diagnostics
Empowered Diagnostics delivers innovative, best-in-class diagnostic tests backed by leading experts in healthcare and biotechnology. Our mission is to empower people with the knowledge and confidence to understand their health through reliable, affordable, high-quality tests. Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, Empowered Diagnostics is one of the largest capacity manufacturers of rapid diagnostic solutions in the United States. For more information, please visit www.empdx.net.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be forward-looking in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axims future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will be successfully shown to detect SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, that the diagnostic candidate will be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency, that the diagnostic candidate can be manufactured in large quantities or that third parties with an established presence in blood collection clinics, vaccine development, employer or individual use will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Companys diagnostic candidate is successful, it may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company, including whether any of Axims diagnostic products will receive clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to sell its products and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the fact that there has never been a commercial diagnostic test utilizing neutralizing antibodies approved for use and various other factors detailed from time to time in Axims SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on May 13, 2020 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on June 30, 2020, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACT:
Public Relations Contact:
Kathryn Brown
Account Supervisor
CMW Media
P. 858-264-6600
[email protected]
www.cmwmedia.com

AXIM Corporate Contact Info:
6191 Cornerstone Ct., Ste. 114
San Diego, CA 92121, USA
P. 858-923-4422

Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]
888-759-0844

ti?nf=ODIyOTQ1NyM0MTY0OTA1IzIwMjM5OTE=
a5d506e2-c14e-498e-baa7-48a7d6754fdd
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)