Veteran Journalist Leland Vittert Joins NewsNation as Anchor/Correspondent





%3Ci%3ENewsNation%3C%2Fi%3E, Nexstar+Media+Inc.%26rsquo%3Bs wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced that veteran journalist Leland Vittert is joining the network as an anchor/correspondent, effective May 17, 2021. Mr. Vittert will initially cover national affairs and deliver special reports across the networks prime-time weeknight newscasts. Later this year, he will begin anchoring a new national newscast as NewsNation continues its commitment to expand its news programming across all time periods.









Mr. Vittert has served as an anchor/correspondent with Fox News Channel (FNC) since 2010, beginning his career with the network as a foreign correspondent based in Jerusalem. He started his work in the Middle East by covering the events of the uprising in Egypt that became known as the Arab Spring. In 2011, he was one of the few reporters to broadcast live from Cairo's Tahrir Square on the night that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak relinquished power.









Mr. Vittert then covered the subsequent revolution in Libya, where he reported on Muammar Gaddaffi's counterattack on citizens. He also covered the 2012 war between Israel and Hamas and interviewed Muhammad al-Zawahiri, the brother of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. Before moving to Washington, D.C., in 2014, Mr. Vittert spent a month in Eastern Ukraine as Russian-backed militias took over parts of the country. From 2015 to 2021, Mr. Vittert anchored FNCs Americas News Headquarters, a weekend afternoon newscast.









Never before has reporting without fear or favor been needed more in our country, and not just because the stakes are so high, but because it's so difficult to find, said Mr. Vittert. Choosing to leave FNC after 11 great years wasnt easy but joining the NewsNation team is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am excited to join the growing NewsNation team and I am laser-focused on providing compelling, unbiased news.









Mr. Vittert also has covered domestic protests and riots in the U.S. He broke the news regarding former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blakes alleged stand-down order to police during the riots that followed the death of Freddie Gray. Following the murder of George Floyd, Mr. Vittert covered the protests outside the White House, where he and his crew were physically assaulted.









Lelands vast experience in the field and on the front lines of some of the most important stories of the last ten years, give him a unique perspective on the news and an ability to frame events in context so that viewers really understand whats happening, said Sean Compton, President, Networks, Nexstar Media Inc. Hes a respected veteran journalist and his expertise is another clear demonstration of our commitment to fact-based, unbiased news programming.









Prior to joining FNC, Mr. Vittert anchored the weekend news at KDVR-TV in Denver, Colorado, and was a reporter for WFTV-TV in Orlando, Florida, KATV-TV in Little Rock, Arkansas, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and WMTV-TV in Madison, Wisconsin.









Mr. Vittert graduated from Northwestern University with a B.A. in broadcast journalism and spent a year abroad at the London School of Economics. Viewers can find Mr. Vitterts special reports on NewsNation weeknights from 6 to 10 p.m. ET(see here for where you can watch or stream) and 24/7 on the NewsNationNow+app and at NewsNationNow.com.









About NewsNation









NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc (Nasdaq: NXST.) NewsNationis Americas source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. It is the home of the countrys only live prime-time national newscast, NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, as well as BANFIELD and THE DONLON REPORT. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstars 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online and on the NewsNationNow+app.









About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.









Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCCs UHF discount). The divisions portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.





