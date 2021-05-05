Logo
Charles River Associates (CRA) Names Raquel Tamez as Chief Inclusion and Engagement Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Charles+River+Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI), a leading global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and strategic expertise to major law firms, corporations, accounting firms, and governments around the world, today announced the appointment of Raquel Tamez as the Companys first Chief Inclusion and Engagement Officer, effective June 1. In addition to strengthening CRAs commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), Ms. Tamez will help to lead the firms collaborative DE&I efforts globally.



On behalf of our more than 1,000 colleagues and our many clients around the world, we are excited to welcome Raquel to the CRA family, said Paul+Maleh, CRAs President and Chief Executive Officer. The importance of DE&I cannot be overstated as it is essential to fostering an engaged and empowered workforce. I have no doubt that Raquel will help us strengthen our culture and further align CRA to better serve our clients, stakeholders, and communities.



I am honored and excited to be joining the great team at CRA as its first Chief Inclusion and Engagement Officer, a role that is deeply aligned with my experience and purpose, said Tamez. The cause of DE&I requires a shared vision, mission, and set of core values, one in which everyone has a stakeexecutives, team members, clients and shareholders alike. I look forward to working alongside my talented colleagues as we build a better future for our people, clients, and the communities we touch.



Since 2017, Ms. Tamez had served as CEO of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), an organization committed to empowering Hispanics in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and one of the largest Hispanic-serving organizations in the country. During her four years at SHPE, Ms. Tamez strengthened SHPEs relationships with its corporate, academic, government, and nonprofit partners.



Prior to joining SHPE, Ms. Tamez served as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of SourceAmerica, a national nonprofit that creates employment opportunities for persons with significant disabilities. Ms. Tamez began her career as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Labor, after which she served in several strategic, high-impact roles in both private practice and the corporate sphere, including corporate counsel for Mary Kay Inc. and deputy general counsel of global litigation at CSC, a leader in next-generation IT services and solutions.



Ms. Tamez has been widely recognized for her work in the legal sector and for her steadfast commitment to DE&I. Her accolades include her 2019 appointment by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to the Committee on Women in Science, Engineering, and Medicine. In 2017, she was appointed by the Federal Communication Commission to the Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerments Diversity in Tech Working Group. She is also a recipient of the Hispanic Corporate Achiever Award, given by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Ms. Tamez serves on the board of Girls in Tech, a global non-profit organization focused on the engagement, education, and empowerment of women in technology, as well as on the Board of Visitors of the St. Marys University School of Law.



About Charles River Associates (CRA)



Charles River Associates is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic%2C+financial+and+management+consulting+services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005290/en/

