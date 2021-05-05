Lincoln Tech and NASA Continue Manufacturing Partnership

Parsippany, NJ, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ( LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announces students at its Mahwah, NJ campus are once again taking part in a unique collaborative program with NASA. Students in the Advanced Manufacturing with Robotics career training program are using computerized manufacturing equipment to build hardware components for the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA HUNCH H igh School Students U nited with N ASA to C reate H ardware offers exciting real-world experience to students, while helping NASA replenish critical supplies needed on the ISS. NASA provides materials and oversees production, and Lincoln Tech instructors will deliver the hands-on curriculum to high school graduates now training for manufacturing careers. Lincoln Tech was first selected as a HUNCH partner school in 2016. At the time, students and instructors used Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturing equipment provided by Haas Automation to produce studs, nuts and butterfly bolts used in the assembly of NASA storage lockers on board the ISS.

This is an amazing opportunity for our students and for our school, says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Techs President and CEO. Our students work will once again find its way into space, and to the International Space Station. The HUNCH partnership gives them incredible insight into one career path they might be able to follow because of the training program theyve chosen. Were honored to continue this unique, impactful opportunity with NASA.

On board the International Space Station, crew members need stabilizing supports known as IVA handrails in order to position and restrain themselves in the zero-gravity environment. These devices are also used as anchor points for hardware and tools, and are frequently replaced due to normal wear and tear. Lincoln Techs students are producing these handrails for delivery to the ISS later this year.

In addition to working hands-on to manufacture the specified parts, students in the HUNCH program also learn how to document their work according to NASA specifications. During their participation, students are considered to be official NASA HUNCH contractors.

