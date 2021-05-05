Lincoln Tech and NASA Continue Manufacturing Partnership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lincoln Tech and NASA Continue Manufacturing Partnership

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Technical school students producing new round of components for delivery to the International Space Station

Parsippany, NJ, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ( LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announces students at its Mahwah, NJ campus are once again taking part in a unique collaborative program with NASA. Students in the Advanced Manufacturing with Robotics career training program are using computerized manufacturing equipment to build hardware components for the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA HUNCH High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware offers exciting real-world experience to students, while helping NASA replenish critical supplies needed on the ISS. NASA provides materials and oversees production, and Lincoln Tech instructors will deliver the hands-on curriculum to high school graduates now training for manufacturing careers. Lincoln Tech was first selected as a HUNCH partner school in 2016. At the time, students and instructors used Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturing equipment provided by Haas Automation to produce studs, nuts and butterfly bolts used in the assembly of NASA storage lockers on board the ISS.

This is an amazing opportunity for our students and for our school, says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Techs President and CEO. Our students work will once again find its way into space, and to the International Space Station. The HUNCH partnership gives them incredible insight into one career path they might be able to follow because of the training program theyve chosen. Were honored to continue this unique, impactful opportunity with NASA.

On board the International Space Station, crew members need stabilizing supports known as IVA handrails in order to position and restrain themselves in the zero-gravity environment. These devices are also used as anchor points for hardware and tools, and are frequently replaced due to normal wear and tear. Lincoln Techs students are producing these handrails for delivery to the ISS later this year.

In addition to working hands-on to manufacture the specified parts, students in the HUNCH program also learn how to document their work according to NASA specifications. During their participation, students are considered to be official NASA HUNCH contractors.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

ti?nf=ODIyOTQ2OSM0MTY0ODg5IzIyMDQwMjk=
b2a3d9dd-ae6e-41de-8352-917f7eaa1901
Peter TahinosLincoln Educational [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)