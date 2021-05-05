Logo
Great Place to Work® and Fortune® Name REPAY One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced it has been honored by Great Place to Work and Fortune1 as one of the Best+Workplaces+in+Financial+Services+%26amp%3B+Insurance%26trade%3B. Earning a spot on this prestigious list means that REPAY is one of the best companies in the financial services industry to work for in the country.



The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 840,000 current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 94% of REPAYs employees said REPAY is a great place to work, coming in at 35 points higher than the average company in the United States.



We are honored to be recognized by Fortune and are grateful for our dedicated employees who continue to contribute to REPAYs positive work environment and overall success, said Naomi Barnett, EVP, Human Resources, REPAY. This achievement is a celebration of our people and reinforces our commitment to building an inclusive culture of trust for all.



Im extremely proud that REPAY has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the past five years, said John Morris, CEO, REPAY. Our employee-first approach remains a priority as we continue to experience tremendous growth year over year, especially while adapting to the recent challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to cultivate a culture where our people are empowered, appreciated and rewarded.



The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.



Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.



Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. These companies are meeting the moment. Not only have they pivoted to new ways of working, but their employees report an even better company culture than before COVID-19, said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work. The leaders of these companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their inclusive, high-trust cultures.



About REPAY



REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAYs proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.



About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance



Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 840,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey. Read+the+full+methodology.



To get on this list next year, start+here.



About Great Place to Work



Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.



Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

1 From FORTUNE. 2021 FORTUNE Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005156/en/

