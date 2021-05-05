Achilles Therapeutics to present at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

LONDON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc ( ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that Iraj Ali, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Achilles website.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

