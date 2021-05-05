BevCanna's Naturo Group to Launch Market-Leading TRACE Brand into U.S. Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BevCanna's Naturo Group to Launch Market-Leading TRACE Brand into U.S. Market

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna+Enterprises+Inc. (CSE%3ABEV, Q%3ABVNNF, FSE%3A7BC) (BevCanna or the Company) is excited to announce the anticipated launch of its market-leading TRACE brand in the U.S., initially through its new e-commerce website and subsequently in natural specialty and retail stores nationally.



TRACE continues to see market share growth in the Canadian plant-based mineral category, and BevCanna is now setting its sights on the burgeoning U.S. market for plant-based functional beverages and nutraceuticals. The significant demand for this innovative category of wellness-focused beverages and nutraceuticals has accelerated the Companys plan to scale the TRACE brand internationally secure a global leadership position.



Were thrilled to introduce the TRACE brand to U.S. consumers, both through our e-commerce channel, and subsequently in retailers nationwide, said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. The demand for plant-based functional products in the U.S. is growing at a rapid pace, and our proprietary TRACE mineral formulation provides the wellness benefits that consumers are looking for. Were already seeing significant interest from distributors, and expect this to intensify as awareness of the TRACE brand grows.



BevCanna is currently developing a U.S. facing e-commerce website, and is also in active discussions with a number of U.S. distributors, with a focus on penetrating both natural specialty and traditional retailers.



The TRACE suite of products will initially focus on their line of plant-based mineral beverages and nutraceuticals, including RTD beverages, shots, and mineral concentrate, along with new products under development.



Each of TRACEs plant-based products include TRACEs proprietary fulvic and humic mineral formula, sourced from ancient organic compounds which are highly concentrated sources of trace minerals. Recognized benefits of the Health Canada-approved formulations include improvements to cognitive performance, gut health and immune function, and stimulating the body to better metabolize carbohydrates, fats and proteins.



Gut Health - positively affects gut bacteria, promotes cellular health and nutrient absorption



Immune Function replenishes and floods the body with trace minerals, boosting antioxidants to prevent oxidative stress and helping to maintain a healthy immune system



Cognitive Performance - shown to help protect against cognitive degeneration and decline, keeping the mind sharp



Whole Body Wellness - naturally eliminate harmful substances that may be found in the bloodstream, assisting in their removal from the body.



About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.|


BevCanna+Enterprises+Inc. (CSE%3ABEV, Q%3ABVNNF, FSE%3A7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.



With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories.



Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a worldclass 40,000squarefoot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCannas extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure+Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef+Brands.



Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: global demand for plant-based functional products accelerating plan to scale the brand internationally; the anticipated launch of its market-leading TRACE brand in the U.S., initially through its new e-commerce website and subsequently in natural speciality and retail stores nationally; market share growth in the Canadian plant-based mineral category; the burgeoning U.S. market for plant-based functional beverages and nutraceuticals; the significant demand for this innovative category of wellness-focused beverages and nutraceuticals has accelerated the Companys plan to scale the TRACE brand internationally secure a global leadership position; that the demand for plant-based functional products in the U.S. is growing at a rapid pace; the Companys proprietary TRACE mineral formulation provides the wellness benefits that consumers are looking for; that the Company is seeing significant interest from distributors, and expect this to intensify as awareness of the TRACE brand grows; that BevCanna is currently developing a U.S. facing e-commerce website, and is also in active discussions with a number of U.S. distributors, with a focus on penetrating both natural specialty and traditional retailers; that the TRACE suite of products will initially focus on their line of plant-based mineral beverages and nutraceuticals, including RTD beverages, shots, and mineral concentrate, along with new products under development; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect managements current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.



Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; volatility of commodity prices; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the inability to implement business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to successfully negotiate and enter into commercial arrangements with other parties; and other factors beyond the control of the Company and its commercial partners. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.



The Company announces that is has settled debt (the Debt Settlement) in the amount of $473,414 owed by the Company to certain creditors of the Company in exchange for 614,825 common shares (each, a Debt Settlement Share) at a deemed price of $0.77 per Debt Settlement Share.



Of the Debt Settlement Shares, 434,091 are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance and 180,734 are not subject to any hold period.



The debt settlements with two directors (collectively, the Director Settlements) were related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (MI 61-101). The Director Settlements were exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Companys common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the Director Settlements did not exceed 25% of the Companys market capitalization. As the material change report disclosing the Director Settlements is being filed less than 21 days before the transaction, there is a requirement under MI 61101 to explain why the shorter period was reasonable or necessary in the circumstances. In the view of the Company it was necessary to immediately close the Director Settlements and therefore, such shorter period was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances to improve the Companys financial position.



None of the securities acquired in the Debt Settlement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 1933 Act), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005371/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)