Toll Brothers to Broadcast Its May 26, 2021 Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Live at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nations leading builder of luxury homes, will broadcast live on its website, www.TollBrothers.com, a conference call to discuss results for its second quarter ended April 30, 2021. The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The Company will announce second quarter FY 2021 results for earnings, revenues, contracts and backlog after the market close on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The call will be hosted by Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer.



The call can be accessed through the Investor Relations portion of the Toll Brothers website, www.TollBrothers.com. To hear the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, then click on the Investor Relations page, and select Events & Presentations.

The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TOL. The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazines Worlds Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website investors.TollBrothers.com .

