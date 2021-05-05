Infinity to Present at New York Academy of Sciences' Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy 2021





Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic that addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that the Company will have a presentation summarizing recent eganelisib clinical data will be followed by a Q&A session at the New York Academy of Sciences Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy 2021 virtual symposium taking place on May 12-14, 2021.









Presentation Details:





Title:



Eganelisib (IPI-549) Activity as a Macrophage Reprogramming Therapeutic Candidate in 1L Metastatic TNBC, 2L Metastatic Urothelial Cancer and Other Solid Tumors







Date:



Wednesday, May 12







Time:



1:26 pm Eastern Time













The presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at %3Ci%3Ewww.infi.com%3C%2Fi%3E and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.









About Infinity and Eganelisib









Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Infinity or the Company), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O nave urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-nave, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.









Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.





Tecentriq is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.





Abraxane is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.





Avastin is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.





Doxil is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005307/en/