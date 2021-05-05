Logo
EVO Payments Announces General Counsel Transition

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (EVO or the Company) today announced that Steven de Groot, who has served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the Company since 2011, will transition to become Special Counsel to the Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Kelli Sterrett, who has served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel since 2018, has been appointed as Mr. de Groots successor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005340/en/

Steven de Groot, Special Counsel to the Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Steven de Groot, Special Counsel to the Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

We are extremely grateful for Steves leadership as General Counsel over the past ten years, and are fortunate that he will continue to support EVO in his new role as Special Counsel, said James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, EVO. Steve joined EVO after 23 years in private practice, including as a partner at King & Spalding. He has been an integral part of virtually all strategic initiatives during his tenure as General Counsel, guiding the Company in nearly 30 acquisitions and numerous financing transactions, including our initial public offering in May 2018. He played an instrumental role in our becoming a leading global payments provider and his contributions, which included recruiting his successor three years ago, will ensure a smooth transition for the Company. I want to thank Steve for his tremendous contributions and unwavering dedication to the Company.

On behalf of EVOs Executive Management Team and Board of Directors, I am very excited to welcome Kelli as our new General Counsel, added Mr. Kelly. Over the past three years, Kelli has shown herself to be an impressive leader with extraordinary legal expertise, gaining the confidence of EVOs Board and Executive Management Team. She will be extremely valuable to our organization as we continue to grow and execute on our strategic initiatives.

Ms. Sterrett has served as EVOs Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel since 2018. Prior to EVO, she served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Scientific Games Corporation after a career as a senior corporate attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in New York. Ms. Sterrett holds a B.A. in Political Science from Colgate University and a J.D. from Columbia University.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005340/en/

