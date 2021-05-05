Slinger Bag Hits Record US D2C Monthly Sales

Strong sales fueled by successful targeted marketing strategy

High demand expected to continue into the summer months

Company continues global expansion while refining its direct to consumer market penetration domestically



BALTIMORE, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag ( SLBG), a sports brand launched in mid-2020 and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has reached a significant sales landmark with its first product, the Slinger Bag. The Slinger Bag is the worlds most portable ball launcher, a product that has taken the world of tennis by storm.

In April 2021, less than one year from its launch, the company recorded direct to consumer sales in excess of $1.1M for the US market its strongest ever monthly performance. The sales are not inclusive of the companys global distribution channels, and only account for its US direct to consumer channel. According to the company, sales look likely to continue on this trajectory as the summer approaches and a number of important markets start to emerge from the global pandemic. Its important to note that sales numbers are preliminary, unaudited and subject to change due to returns, fees and accounting adjustments.

The rapid growth of Slinger Bag has been phenomenal. The reception and adoption of the Slinger Bag as an essential training tool for all levels of tennis players is evident in our numbers. Orders have accelerated, and achieving this milestone is also set to benefit our global distribution partners. says Juda Honickman, Slinger Bags Chief Marketing Officer. We have been able to fine tune our marketing since launch, significantly reducing our cost of acquisition by nearly five fold when we started in July 2020. This has been achieved by investing in a highly targeted, multi-channel marketing approach, including brand ambassador activation, micro-influencer activity and the recruitment of a significant number of brand advocates who have facilitated growth and helped build a brand community through personal word of mouth, or via online and social media.

Since launch, the Slinger Bag ball launcher has secured distribution in over 45 countries worldwide across six continents and its global distribution deals are worth over $200M in cumulative consumer value over the next five years. Continuous acclaim from key media such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Fox Business, Financial Times and WIRED has helped fuel global growth and recognition, as sales and growth targets have continually been surpassed where Slinger Bag is sold around the world. High profile commercial tie-ins with key industry players in the tennis market such as Dunlop and Wilson have also helped Slinger Bag establish itself as a significant sports technology player in the tennis industry. Credible influencer associations with top players such as Tommy Haas, the Bryan brothers and legendary coach Nick Bolettieri have served to underscore the new brands credibility and intent.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

