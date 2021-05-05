Logo
Omeros Corporation to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), today announced that the company will issue its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, on Monday, May 10, 2021, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.



Conference Call Details



To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (844) 831-4029 from the United States and Canada or (920) 663-6278 internationally. The participant passcode is 6999269. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally. The replay passcode is 6999269.



To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to Omeros website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.omeros.com%2Fupcoming-events. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for any software download that may be necessary.



About Omeros Corporation



Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. Omeros MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906, which targets the complement systems alternative pathway, recently entered the clinic, and the companys PDE7 inhibitor OMS527 has successfully completed its Phase 1 trial. Omeros pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a novel antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing small-molecule GPR174 inhibitors. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005415/en/

