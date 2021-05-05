Logo
Guidewire Unveils End-to-End Usage-Based Insurance Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced the availability of Guidewires Usage-Based Insurance Solution. Designed with speed in mind, the UBI Solution can be deployed within 12 weeks and supports the end-to-end insurance lifecycle including quote, billing, and automated claims intake.



Forrester Research projects usage-based insurance policies to grow 50 percent in 2021.1 Increasing appetite for usage-based insurance (UBI) in personal auto will drive insurers to rethink how they help customers discover and use auto insurance, wrote Jeffery Williams, senior analyst, Forrester Research in a recent blog post. COVID-19 has ushered in a new paradigm where consumers are more conscious about price transparency. That will result in strong new business growth across the sector.2



Available exclusively on Guidewire Cloud, Guidewires UBI solution accelerates deployment with a prebuilt package of capabilities, services, and integrations with Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners, Cambridge+Mobile+Telematics and TrueMotion for telematics.



"Personal lines insurers want to offer UBI as fast as possible to their customers, and with Guidewire they can in just a few months, said Eugene Lee, senior vice president and general manager, Guidewire. Guidewires UBI Solution was informed by our experience with multiple UBI-specific deployments, and unlike other offerings that focus only on product definition, the solution is designed to support the entire quote-to-claim lifecycle.



One of those UBI deployments was at CAA Insurance Company, Canadas largest not-for-profit automobile association. As the pandemic continues, so do the financial hardships faced by many households," said Matthew Turack, president of CAA Insurance Company. In response, we quickly launched a new MyPace product using Guidewire to help our customers who were working from home save on auto insurance costs. Our customers appreciated our responsiveness and sales have exceeded our expectations with a 300 percent year-over-year increase in new auto policy sales and 72 percent increase in new customers. CAA has been an in-production InsuranceSuite customer since 2012.



Learn more about Guidewire UBI



To learn more about Guidewires UBI solution, read a recent blog post here, and please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fsolutions%2Fusage-based-insurance.



Read about CAAs UBI offering in a Celent case study, %26ldquo%3BBuilding+a+First-to-Market+Pay+as+you+Drive+Offering%26rdquo%3B and hear more about the initiative in an InsurTalk+podcast interview with Laura Drabik, chief Evangelist, Guidewire, and Matthew Turack, president, CAA Insurance Company.



1 Forrester Research, Inc., Predictions 2021: Insurers Find Opportunity Amid Chaos, Jeffery Williams, October 30, 2020



2 Forrester blogs, Predictions 2021: Insurers Find Opportunity Amid Chaos, Jeffery Williams, October 30, 2020



About Guidewire



Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.



As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.



For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005404/en/

