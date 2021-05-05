Logo
CommScope Announces Availability of Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY Device for Field Deployment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



CommScope announced today that its CommScope+RD2322+Remote+MACPHY+%28RxD%29, supporting both Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY operation, is ready for field deployment and available to order. The device is a unique solution for operators looking for flexibility to transition from Remote PHY (R-PHY) to Remote MACPHY as they upgrade their Hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) networks to Distributed Access Architecture Portfolio (DAA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005309/en/

CommScope announced today that its CommScope RD2322 Remote MACPHY (RxD), supporting both Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY operation, is ready for field deployment and available to order. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope announced today that its CommScope RD2322 Remote MACPHY (RxD), supporting both Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY operation, is ready for field deployment and available to order. (Photo: Business Wire)



As a Remote PHY device, the RD2322 RxD enables operators to reap the benefits of DAAnamely improved headend density and power efficiencyby moving PHY layer functionality from headend or hub to the fiber optic node. As a Remote MACPHY device, the RD2322 RxD goes one step further, moving both the PHY and MACPHY layer functions out of the headend or hub to a fiber optic node. By using the RD2322 RxD to place the digital-to-RF interface at the optical-to-coax boundary, operators can achieve increased bandwidth capacity and improved fiber efficiencies, simplify plant operations, decrease loads on headend facility space and power systems, and align their networks with the systems of the future.



The RD2322 RxD showcases CommScopes leadership in DAA with unique, all-in-one distributed CMTS solution for both PHY and MACPHY, said Morgan Kurk, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. With the devices availability for field deployment, were giving operators the ability to take advantage of DAAs benefits today, while offering unprecedented flexibility for their transition from Remote PHY to Remote MACPHY in the future.



Announced at SCTE 2020, the RD2322+RxD is now available for order. For more information, please refer to the product+brochure.



All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.



About CommScope:



CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the worlds most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate whats next and invent whats possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.



Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.



Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.



This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, managements beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005309/en/

