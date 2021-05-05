CommScope Announces Availability of Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY Device for Field Deployment





CommScope announced today that its CommScope+RD2322+Remote+MACPHY+%28RxD%29, supporting both Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY operation, is ready for field deployment and available to order. The device is a unique solution for operators looking for flexibility to transition from Remote PHY (R-PHY) to Remote MACPHY as they upgrade their Hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) networks to Distributed Access Architecture Portfolio (DAA).





As a Remote PHY device, the RD2322 RxD enables operators to reap the benefits of DAAnamely improved headend density and power efficiencyby moving PHY layer functionality from headend or hub to the fiber optic node. As a Remote MACPHY device, the RD2322 RxD goes one step further, moving both the PHY and MACPHY layer functions out of the headend or hub to a fiber optic node. By using the RD2322 RxD to place the digital-to-RF interface at the optical-to-coax boundary, operators can achieve increased bandwidth capacity and improved fiber efficiencies, simplify plant operations, decrease loads on headend facility space and power systems, and align their networks with the systems of the future.









The RD2322 RxD showcases CommScopes leadership in DAA with unique, all-in-one distributed CMTS solution for both PHY and MACPHY, said Morgan Kurk, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. With the devices availability for field deployment, were giving operators the ability to take advantage of DAAs benefits today, while offering unprecedented flexibility for their transition from Remote PHY to Remote MACPHY in the future.









Announced at SCTE 2020, the RD2322+RxD is now available for order. For more information, please refer to the product+brochure.









