REPEAT - World Renowned Physician Joins Core One Labs as Chief Medical Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), ( CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the Company or Core One) is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. Santiago Ferro, Chief Executive Officer of Akome Biotech Ltd. (Akome), as Chief Medical Officer of the Company. Dr. Ferro will lead the Company through clinical trials and commercialization of its psychedelic products.



Dr. Ferro is a graduate of Javeriana University Medical School in his native Bogot, Colombia, where he specialized in Internal Medicine, and received his sub-specialty training in Infectious Diseases at University of Toronto. Following completion of his medical and specialty training, Dr. Ferro returned to Bogot and established a private practice in both Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, while at the same time held academic positions at different teaching hospitals.

Dr. Ferro is a world-renowned physician with over 20 years experience in pharmaceuticals, biologicals and biotech industries. Throughout his career, Dr. Ferro has held many prestigious senior research and development management positions with global responsibilities for clinical development programs, design, implementation, and analysis of clinical trials data, and has a proven record of generating and building relationships, managing projects from concept to completion, as well as designing clinical plans to meet market targets and bringing products to success.

Dr. Ferros impressive resume includes appointments as Chief of Internal Medicine at Central Military Hospital in Bogot, President of the Colombian Infectious Disease Society, Clinical Team Leader for new vaccines at Sanofi Pasteur in Toronto, Infectious Disease Expert at Novartis Pharmaceuticals in New Jersey - where, he was also member of the internal Scientific Review Board and deeply involved in drug development - and Medical Director at PATHs Malaria Vaccine Initiative in Bethesda, Maryland where he led a team of clinical researchers, which jointly worked with Glaxo Smith Kleins team to implement a large phase 3 clinical trial for a malaria vaccine candidate in 7 Sub-Saharan African countries. Dr. Ferro was also VP Clinical Affairs at Fio Corporation, where he led the clinical research and field implementations of the Fionet system in multiple countries in Africa and Latin America. Dr. Ferro also has an esteemed reputation in his fields of study, and has presented in multiple international scientific conferences, and has over twenty-five scientific publications in peer reviewed journals and medical textbooks.

I would like to welcome Dr. Ferro to the Core One team. Dr. Ferros breadth of experience in leading teams through product development, clinical and regulatory environments with major pharmaceutical companies, such as Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis and Glaxo Smith Klein are an invaluable asset to our team. We look forward to his leadership as we work towards the commercialization of psychedelic medicines, stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the technology) which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect managements current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Companys control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Companys limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.