omniQ to deploy AI Based Q ShieldTM for Security, Access Control and Parking Management at a mixed-use property in Southern California

Following recently announced Florida Q Shield projects, the Company announces our first community project in California

omniQ partners with local California security services company, USGI-Upland Group

First customer Large Property Management Company - manages hundreds of properties in CA and more than 2,500 around the Globe, executed a 3 year Software As a Service, recurring revenue, Agreement with omniQ

USGI-Upland Group is a leading provider of security services solutions to commercial real estate, residential communities, manufacturing, financial institutions and healthcare facilities throughout Southern California

The formed partnership will offer Security Systems and Services, Access Control and Parking Management Solutions throughout Southern California



SALT LAKE CITY, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. ( OMQS) (OMNIQ or the Company), an object identification company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to Safe City, Traffic Management, Public Safety and Supply Chain Automation markets and USGI-Upland Group a security solutions service provider, today announced they had secured an initial order to provide gateless Security, Access Control and Parking Management Solutions into the California market.

Through this partnership, omniQ and USGI-Upland Group will provide corporate Institutions throughout Southern California, with best-in-class access management & control, parking access management and security systems paired with best-in-class security management services and operations.

USGI-Upland Group specializes in providing a wide range of solution driven security services to residential and commercial real estate property managers, manufacturing, industrial and healthcare facilities and financial institutions.

As suppliers of safe city solutions to institutions and local governments, we are excited to partner with USGI-Upland Group in order to approach a huge market of residential, corporate institutions with our unique patented solutions. Our system, Q Shield, is uniquely designed to serve these gated and ungated residential and commercial institutions and properties with a unique machine vision platform, in support of USGIs services and operations throughout Southern California. The California market is a strategic objective to omniQ and this partnership is an important step in achieving Q Shields success in it, said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ.

Partnering with omniQ is a natural evolution to the services offered by USGI-Upland Group, significantly expanding and enhancing these in support of our core customers throughout our market footprint. We are delighted to be able to provide them with world class solutions for security and access control management from omniQ, said Rawhi Owda, owner and CEO of USGI-Upland Group With omniQ, we have a synergetic partner and a wide range of solutions we can offer our customers

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. ( OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQs customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

