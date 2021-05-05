MannKind Corporation to Hold 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 12, 2021

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation ( MNKD, Financial) will release its 2021 first quarter financial results and its management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and corporate updates at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna and Chief Financial Officer, Steven B. Binder.

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com under Events & Presentations. A replay will also be available on MannKind's website for 14 days.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation ( MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Companys first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil where it is commercialized by the Companys partner Biomm SA. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

