Eyenovia to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, May 12

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to host an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm ET on that day

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after market close. Following the release, Eyenovias Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Operating Officer, Michael Rowe, and Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo, will host a conference call to review the financial and operating results.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm ET. Participants should dial 877-407-9039 (domestic) or 201-689-8470 (international) with the conference code 13718776. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovias website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Diana Soltesz
Pazanga Health Communications
[email protected]
(818) 618-5634

