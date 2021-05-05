Logo
Parker Joins Hydrogen Council to Help Accelerate Deployment of Clean Energy Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

CLEVELAND, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced it has joined the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led initiative of leading companies with a united vision and long-term ambition: For hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition and create a better, more resilient future.

Established in 2017 with 13 founding organizations, the council has quickly grown into a global coalition of more than 100 members, including leading energy, transportation, industrial and investment companies.

As a supporting member, Parker will work alongside other partner companies to advance the Hydrogen Councils mission to accelerate investment in the development and commercialization of the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors. Ultimately, these companies will collaborate to encourage stakeholders to recognize and support hydrogen as a key part of the future clean energy mix.

As the importance of quickly scaling access to clean and renewable energy sources becomes increasingly clear, so too does the central role hydrogen will play in the energy landscape, said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Parker. Joining the Hydrogen Council is an opportunity to accelerate this global energy transformation, and is aligned with our purpose of enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.

Reflecting its commitment to help create a more sustainable future, Parker continues to strategically invest in environmentally impactful technologies such as electrification and lightweighting, and in the development of new products and systems that enable the generation, storage and use of energy from renewable sources, including hydrogen.

Across many industrial, mobile and aerospace applications, Parkers technology portfolio also features a broad range of highly efficient products and systems engineered to help its customers reduce resource consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Media Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding216/[email protected]
