Sientra Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for AlloX2® Tissue Expander

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. ( SIEN) (Sientra or the Company), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced its AlloX2 tissue expander has been awarded an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nations largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The contract went into effect May 1 and signifies to Vizient members the AlloX2s unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry.



Innovative Technology contracts are awarded based on the recommendations of health care experts serving on a Vizient member-led council who review product submissions through Vizients Innovative Technology Program. Councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

Sientras AlloX2s one of a kind dual-port design allows for less invasive, non-surgical draining of serous fluids. The AlloX2 is the only tissue expander on the market with an integral drain providing direct access to the periprosthetic space where fluid can accumulate. This allows for diagnostic fluid sampling to enable a faster treatment response. The AlloX2 was innovatively designed to mitigate risks associated with breast expansion and ultimately reduce reoperation rates.

We are delighted to receive an Innovative Technology contract, as it highlights the importance of the transformative technology in our AlloX2 product, said Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra. Vizient serves more than 50% of the nations acute care providers. With this contract award, Sientras AlloX2 is now on contract with all major GPOs in the nation and available to all reconstruction hospitals in the US. As COVID restrictions ease, our dedicated reconstruction team is well prepared to accelerate further pull through into hospitals and surgery centers under this award.

After reviewing feedback on AlloX2 at our Innovative Technology Exchange, our member council agreed this solution deserves the Innovative Technology contract. Congratulations to Sientra on receiving this status, said Debbie Archer, Director of Procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Companys Breast Products Segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2 breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Companys miraDry Segment, comprised of its miraDry system, is approved for sale in over 56 international markets and is the only non-surgical, FDA-cleared device indicated for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat and hair and may also reduce odor.

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Companys investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

