Corvus Pharmaceuticals Completes Sale of $10 Million Through Its ATM Program

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CRVS, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has completed the sale of approximately $10 million of its common shares pursuant to the Companys ATM program established on March 9, 2020 through Jefferies LLC (Jefferies), acting as sales agent.



An aggregate of 3,564,228 new shares were sold to EcoR1 Capital, a fundamental biotechnology-focused investment advisory firm, and 35,714 new shares were sold to Richard A. Miller, the Companys co-founder, president and chief executive officer, at an at-the-market price of $2.80 per share. It is anticipated that the settlement and delivery of the new shares will take place on May 6, 2021.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to Corvus securities being sold was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2020. Before purchasing shares, prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with the documents incorporated by reference therein. Prospective investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement (and accompanying prospectus) relating to the offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022 or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Companys second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

[email protected]