Perspecta awarded $17.9 million task order to expand cyber capability for U.S. Marine Corps

CHANTILLY, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was selected to develop cyber tools and solutions for the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER). Awarded by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, the single award task order represents new work for the company and has a two-year period of performance with a ceiling value of $17.9 million.

Perspecta will enhance MARFORCYBER's cyber capability with software development, testing, integration and maintenance in support of the command's mission to execute full spectrum cyberspace operations.

"The changing nature of warfare means the Marine Corps has to project a flexible and lethal force across multiple domains," says Jeff Bohling, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's defense group. "With this program the Corps will gain the advantage it needs to dominate the modern cyber battlefield."

This award expands Perspecta's cyber tool development programs that support the U.S. Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.

