Pizza Inn Opens New Arkansas Express Store in Bearden

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Bearden Travel Center Location Opening Marks Pizza Inn's 28th Location in the State

PR Newswire

BEARDEN, Ark., May 5, 2021

BEARDEN, Ark., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today America's Hometown Pizza Place, Pizza Inn, opened its doors to a new Pizza Inn Express store in Bearden, Arkansas. Located at 859 N. Cedar at the Bearden Travel Center, the new Pizza Inn Express is owned and operated by Franchisee David Blackmon, President of Blackmon Oil and a member of Pizza Inn's Franchise Leadership Council. The Bearden Pizza Inn Express will be Blackmon's fifth location in West Arkansas.

"I am excited to bring Pizza Inn Express to the Bearden community with our new store. Those looking for convenience or who are always on-the-go can head to Pizza Inn for high quality pizzas made fresh daily," says Blackmon. "I've been a Pizza Inn franchisee for the past eight years, and it's been incredible to grow the business and bring Pizza Inn to new neighborhoods."

The Bearden Pizza Inn Express will feature fan favorites like cheese, pepperoni and sausage pizza, and specialty pizzas like Buffalo Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza and Supreme Max Pizza. The express location offers a fast and seamless experience for customers looking to get a slice.

"Pizza Inn has continued to grow in Arkansas over the years, with 28 locations now in the state, and we are thrilled to have David open his fifth Pizza Inn Express location in Bearden," said Mike Burns, Chief Operating Officer at Rave Restaurant Group. "David is a leading franchisee who sits on Pizza Inn's Franchise Leadership Council and gives back to the local communities his Pizza Inn locations serve. We look forward to continuing to support David in his efforts and can't wait for Bearden residents to visit this new store."

Pizza Inn is recognized nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular chain's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily.

The Bearden Pizza Inn Express will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on the new location, please visit Pizza Inn.

About Pizza Inn
Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.
Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 200 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

Media Contacts
Kiara McKinney & Kelly Hoskinson
[email protected]
[email protected]
972.951.6966

Pizza Inn Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pizza-inn-opens-new-arkansas-express-store-in-bearden-301284271.html

SOURCE Pizza Inn

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)