CNO Financial Group Releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CARMEL, Ind., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today published its Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which covers data from calendar year 2020. The report highlights the company's continued progress in making a positive difference for its customers, associates, communities and the environment.

CNO's Corporate Social Responsibility Report focuses on the six key environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas that are most relevant to the business. They include promoting ethical and responsible business practices, as well as protecting privacy and security; investing prudently; serving our customers; developing and supporting our associates; caring for the environment; and giving back to our communities.

"At CNO, our corporate social responsibility program is an integral part of our mission to secure the future of middle-income America," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Helping people is what we do every day. Our long-term performance is enhanced by building a more sustainable business that supports our associates and customers, helps improve communities and the environment, and drives value creation for all of our stakeholders."

Some of the company's notable accomplishments since its last report include:

Adopted the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting frameworks

Performed its first greenhouse gas emissions inventory and established an emissions reduction target

Earmarked $100 million for new impact investments

for new impact investments Created a responsible investment policy

Became a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment ( UN PRI )

) Advanced its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) program and named a DE&I leader

Created the CNO Council on Sustainability and named a sustainability leader

Earned the Great Place to Work certification

Named a 2020 Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes

Ranked second on the 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America

CNO expects to release its Corporate Social Responsibility Report annually to provide insight into the company's continued progress. To learn more, please visit our 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and more than $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

