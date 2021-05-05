Digital Turbine Announces the Appointment of Holly Hess Groos to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Digital Turbine Announces the Appointment of Holly Hess Groos to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Former Verizon Media Group and Verizon Wireless CFO Brings Valuable Telecom, Ad-Tech Leadership and Financial Expertise

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) today announced the appointment of Holly Hess Groos to the Digital Turbine Board of Directors, effective May 4, 2021. Ms. Groos will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

"We are excited to welcome Holly as our newest independent director," said Rob Deutschman, Chairman of Digital Turbine. "Holly brings a wealth of highly relevant experience in the telecommunications and digital media industries, as well as considerable financial and audit-related expertise, that will be invaluable in helping Digital Turbine formulate, and execute on, its future growth strategy. Her proven leadership skills and operational experience will complement our current Board members and serve as a real asset to the Company as it looks to capitalize on the significant market opportunity in front of it."

Ms. Groos currently serves as an external advisor for the Performance Improvement and Telecommunications practice of Bain & Company, and she has served in that position since April 2020. Prior to joining Bain & Company, Ms. Groos held a variety of senior strategic roles at Verizon, Verizon Media and Verizon Wireless. At Verizon, she was most recently responsible for managing a team of 125 while leading a $10 billion four-year Business Excellence cash cost reduction initiative by promoting increased budgetary discipline and efficiency. Previously, while at Verizon Media, Ms. Groos was responsible for the oversight of all financial functions, corporate strategy and corporate development. Prior to this role, she was Head of Internal Audit for Verizon, where she implemented robust governance processes and strict financial controls. Prior to her roles at Verizon Media, Ms. Groos displayed executive leadership capacities while serving as the Chief Financial Officer for Verizon Wireless.

"I am honored and inspired to be joining the Board at Digital Turbine," said Holly Hess Groos. "I'm intimately appreciative of the Company's unique platform offering, recent execution, and global market opportunity. I intend to leverage my own relevant skills and experience while working collaboratively with the Board and management team to help ensure continued execution and to help shape the evolving growth story at Digital Turbine."

Holly Hess Groos Background

Ms. Groos currently serves as an external advisor for the Performance Improvement and Telecommunications practice of Bain & Company, and has served in that position since April 2020. From 1990 to March 2020, Ms. Groos served in senior financial roles within Verizon, including Senior Vice President of Business Excellence and Zero Based Budgeting of Verizon from 2018 to March 2020, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Verizon Media (AOL and Yahoo!) from 2015 to 2018, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Verizon Wireless from 2013 to 2015, and Senior Vice President positions as head of Operational Excellence, head of Internal Audit and Treasurer.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Follow Digital Turbine:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DigitalTurbine
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTurbineInc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-turbine

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine
[email protected]

Digital Turbine - Right App. Right Person. Right Time. (PRNewsFoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-announces-the-appointment-of-holly-hess-groos-to-its-board-of-directors-301284263.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)