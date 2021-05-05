Leidos To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Industrials And Materials Conference 2021

RESTON, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500 science and technology company, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2021 webcast.

Jim Reagan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for one year afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500 information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 39,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com

Media contact: Investor Relations: Melissa Lee Dueas Peter M. Berl 571.526.6850 571.526.7582 [email protected] [email protected]

