Sonim RS60 SmartScanner Handheld Now Available in North America and Europe

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sonim RS60 SmartScanner Handheld Now Available in North America and Europe

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fully-Rugged Barcode Scanner with Six-Inch Glove-Friendly Screen Provides Durable All-in-One Solution

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the commercial availability of its RS60 SmartScanner handheld in North America and Europe.

Sonim RS60 SmartScanner Handheld Now Available in North America and Europe

Built to the rugged performance standards that Sonim is known for, the RS60 is a durable and reliable all-in-one Android device that can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) as a result of its extensive functionality and proven durability.

The Sonim RS60 handheld computer and barcode scanner is an ideal device for use in warehouses, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, as well as field service. Featuring one of the largest screens of any handheld scanner and the ability to quickly and accurately scan barcodes in varying lighting conditions means the RS60 provides a user-friendly experience for front-line workers who must rapidly capture and consume large amounts of data. The large 8000mAh battery, twice the capacity typically found in leading handheld scanners, ensures all day performance.

"With the RS60 we are providing an essential productivity tool for anyone who needs the features of both a handheld computer and a scanner in a very durable package," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim. "The RS60 is also compatible with our extensive line of rugged accessories and includes the SonimWare suite of enterprise mobility software to increase efficiency, security and device management in the field."

Key features include:

  • Android 10 operating system
  • Integrated barcode scanner capable of fast and reliable scanning
  • High bandwidth 4G LTE and/or Wi-Fi connectivity
  • A comprehensive 2-year warranty
  • An industry-leading, high-capacity multi-shift battery
  • Waterproof, dust proof, drop proof and chemical resistant
  • Supports SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, a comprehensive set of software tools, for improved management and productivity
  • Android Enterprise Recommended

The RS60 is available through Sonim distribution partners, including SYNNEX and Crossover in North America, and Capestone in the United Kingdom and Europe. To learn more about the RS60, click here.

About Sonim
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Sonim Technologies (PRNewsFoto/Sonim Technologies)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonim-rs60-smartscanner-handheld-now-available-in-north-america-and-europe-301284139.html

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)