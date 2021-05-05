McDonald's Restaurants Across Alabama Seeking To Hire Approximately 3,000 Employees This Summer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

McDonald's Restaurants Across Alabama Seeking To Hire Approximately 3,000 Employees This Summer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

McDonald's owner-operators across the Birmingham area will kick off hiring efforts with a special week-long hiring event May 10-14

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 5, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's restaurants across Alabama are staffing up for the busy summer season. Local McDonald's owner-operators expect to hire approximately 1,500 of the 3,000 restaurant jobs in Birmingham and surrounding areas during a week-long hiring event May 10-14 in preparation to welcome back customers safely.

"As local business owners, we're proud to provide employment and career advancement opportunities that teach important life skills to our crew members, whether they're looking for a summer job or starting a career," said local McDonald's Owner-Operator and People Advocate Rusty Hamilton. "We are a people business at our core, and as we start to welcome customers back into dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority."

A summer job at McDonald's prepares employees with on-the-job training for future careers within McDonald's and beyond. In addition to gaining experience and knowledge in the hospitality industry, McDonald's restaurant employees develop teamwork, customer service, responsibility and time management skills that are highly sought after by hiring managers across the nation.

Local McDonald's owner-operators offer crew members an array of benefits, including flexible schedulingmaking it easier for employees to manage their own schedules online or through an appcompetitive wages, employee meal programs and more.

"With job training, benefits, access to scholarships and more, McDonald's offers key support to individuals entering the workforce while being a proven partner to Alabama's economy," Governor Ivey said. "As we continue to bounce back from COVID-19, I'm committed to helping every Alabamian who wants a job get a job, and I look forward to seeing the more than 3,000 open positions in our state filled."

In addition to providing local jobs, McDonald's continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through three major scholarship programs, HACER National Scholarships, McDonald's/APIA Scholarship program and Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Black and Positively Golden Scholarships. McDonald's USA is awarding half a million dollars to incoming and HBCU students through May 10. Students are encouraged to apply today at https://www.tmcf.org/. McDonald's awarded six $15,000 scholarships to student recipients throughout Alabama last year.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text 'apply' to 36453 to start an application via text. Interviews will also take place in-restaurant, over the phone or via Zoom from May 10-14.

About McDonald's USA
McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

(PRNewsfoto/McDonald's Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-restaurants-across-alabama-seeking-to-hire-approximately-3-000-employees-this-summer-301284485.html

SOURCE McDonald's USA

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)