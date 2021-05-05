Medtronic Announces CareGuidePro™, a New Mobile App and Online Platform for Patients to Navigate Their Spinal Cord Stimulation Journey

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Medtronic Announces CareGuidePro™, a New Mobile App and Online Platform for Patients to Navigate Their Spinal Cord Stimulation Journey

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

New App Developed in Partnership with Higgs Boson Health, a Physician-Led Digital Health and Patient Engagement Solutions Provider

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (

NYSE:MDT, Financial), the global leader in medical technology, today announced CareGuidePro, a mobile application and web portal that serves as a virtual guide for patients throughout their Medtronic spinal cord stimulation therapy journey. The patient's care team, including physicians and Medtronic, may also use the CareGuidePro platform to help manage and support the patient's experience with spinal cord stimulation. Patients also have the ability to record their pain relief and other feedback directly into the app, providing detailed Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs) to ensure timely, essential information is recorded and accessible even outside of in-person office visits.

The CareGuidePro sign-in page

"Pain management is a complex and intensely personal experience for individual patients. Every patient is a singular case. The ability to monitor patients more closely, to receive data and feedback more quickly, means we can adjust and adapt therapies more efficiently and effectively when needed," said Krishnan Chakravarthy, M.D., Ph.D., a San Diego-based interventional pain management physician and first physician to use the technology with patients. "This is an important step forward for the field of neuromodulation and patient care."

"Knowledge is power, and digital health solutions like CareGuidePro give patients the tools they need to ask the right questions and make informed care decisions, which we know can lead to better long-term outcomes," said Nandan Lad, M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurosurgery at Duke University and co-founder of Higgs Boson Health. "By providing patients with the right information at the right time, we also aim to reduce inefficiencies and free up care teams to focus on providing outstanding care."

"CareGuidePro is Medtronic's first patient-centric digital health platform created for spinal cord stimulation patients, intended as a seamless solution that will naturally integrate into the care provider's workflow," said Dave Anderson, president of the Neuromodulation business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "We believe this digital health platform will facilitate a more informative and engaging patient experience that will translate into better physician-patient dialogue, potentially contributing to better therapy management."

CareGuidePro features include:

  • Caregiver access for patients less familiar or able to manage the app, enabling easy access to essential information
  • Procedure-specific FAQs and task lists/reminders
  • Standardized and Custom Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) surveys
  • Secure sharing of PROs to keep entire care team informed
  • Secure, encrypted two-way communication and file-sharing

Medtronic is currently enrolling patients for the app's limited commercial release, with a full United States release expected in late summer. CareGuidePro is available on iOS and Android devices.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC. iOS is a registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and is used by Apple under license.

Contacts:


Jeff Trauring

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-0159

+1-763-505-4626

The CareGuidePro welcome page

Medtronic plc (PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-careguidepro-a-new-mobile-app-and-online-platform-for-patients-to-navigate-their-spinal-cord-stimulation-journey-301284002.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)