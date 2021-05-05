QYOU Influencer Marketing Group Goes Gaming

Capcom Release of "Resident Evil Village" Supported by TikTok Campaign Grows New Fanbase for Iconic Franchise

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (TCQB: QYOUF) announced today that its award-winning U.S.-based influencer marketing group has booked a series of new projects in Q2 2021 including a campaign for the major gaming franchise "Resident Evil Village". The company has been focused on expanding the depth and breadth of clients in new consumer verticals and gaming has been a target market given its immense popularity among millennials and Gen-Z consumers alike. QYOU Media recently announced the appointment of Kyle Scott, formerly of NRG Esports, as its Vice President of Global Partnerships to help lead this effort.

"We're excited to be expanding our expertise to the video game industry in bringing entertainment properties to life on TikTok," commented Glenn Ginsburg, President of the QYOU Media Influencer Marketing Group. "Our momentum continues in Q2 2021 with many new projects and partnerships and developing the first-ever TikTok channel for Resident Evil, undoubtedly one of the world's most iconic franchises, is a real honor and a helluva lot of fun! We look forward to leveling up with a series of gaming partnerships that will rival our business success with motion picture studios."

The TikTok channel for Resident Evil Village can be found on here . It has already caught the attention of gamers as noted in this recent commentary from well regarded gaming news authority, The Gamer .

Global video game revenue surged 20% to $179.7 billion in 2020, according to IDC data, making the gaming industry a bigger moneymaker than the global movie and North American sports industries combined. The growth has occurred across all demographics and gaming categories including consoles, hardware and mobile phones. Resident Evil is Capcom's best-selling franchise with sales of over $1.4 billion and is also the best-selling horror franchise in gaming history. It has been developed into live action film series, animated films, television, comic books, novels, audio dramas and other media and merchandise.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media added, "Glenn and his team have an unparalleled track record of success and bringing that into the world of gaming is a big boost to our rapidly growing business. We strongly believe in the tremendous potential of our influencer marketing business here in the U.S. and in India, particularly as this form of marketing becomes more critical to brands and advertisers around the world. What is quickly becoming known worldwide as the Creator Economy is an explosive emerging industry where we feel very well positioned to achieve significant growth in the coming months and years."

