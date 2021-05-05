Logo
QYOU Influencer Marketing Group Goes Gaming

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, May 5, 2021

Capcom Release of "Resident Evil Village" Supported by TikTok Campaign Grows New Fanbase for Iconic Franchise

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (TCQB: QYOUF) announced today that its award-winning U.S.-based influencer marketing group has booked a series of new projects in Q2 2021 including a campaign for the major gaming franchise "Resident Evil Village". The company has been focused on expanding the depth and breadth of clients in new consumer verticals and gaming has been a target market given its immense popularity among millennials and Gen-Z consumers alike. QYOU Media recently announced the appointment of Kyle Scott, formerly of NRG Esports, as its Vice President of Global Partnerships to help lead this effort.

QYOU Media Inc. Logo (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)

"We're excited to be expanding our expertise to the video game industry in bringing entertainment properties to life on TikTok," commented Glenn Ginsburg, President of the QYOU Media Influencer Marketing Group. "Our momentum continues in Q2 2021 with many new projects and partnerships and developing the first-ever TikTok channel for Resident Evil, undoubtedly one of the world's most iconic franchises, is a real honor and a helluva lot of fun! We look forward to leveling up with a series of gaming partnerships that will rival our business success with motion picture studios."

The TikTok channel for Resident Evil Village can be found on here. It has already caught the attention of gamers as noted in this recent commentary from well regarded gaming news authority, The Gamer.

Global video game revenue surged 20% to $179.7 billion in 2020, according to IDC data, making the gaming industry a bigger moneymaker than the global movie and North American sports industries combined. The growth has occurred across all demographics and gaming categories including consoles, hardware and mobile phones. Resident Evil is Capcom's best-selling franchise with sales of over $1.4 billion and is also the best-selling horror franchise in gaming history. It has been developed into live action film series, animated films, television, comic books, novels, audio dramas and other media and merchandise.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media added, "Glenn and his team have an unparalleled track record of success and bringing that into the world of gaming is a big boost to our rapidly growing business. We strongly believe in the tremendous potential of our influencer marketing business here in the U.S. and in India, particularly as this form of marketing becomes more critical to brands and advertisers around the world. What is quickly becoming known worldwide as the Creator Economy is an explosive emerging industry where we feel very well positioned to achieve significant growth in the coming months and years."

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qyou-influencer-marketing-group-goes-gaming-301284328.html

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

