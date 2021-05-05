BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Bryce Walker Senior Client Strategist in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Bryce Walker as Senior Client Strategist. In this role, Bryce will work with ultra-high-net-worth families, including business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals, family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. Bryce is based in Tampa and reports to the Market President, Sean Maguire.

Bryce joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from PNC, where he most recently served as Vice President of Asset Management and Capital Advisory. Prior to that, he was a Business Development Officer for Asset Management and an Associate Financial Analyst at PNC.

"Bryce's deep roots and relationships in the Tampa community are an invaluable asset to our office," said Maguire. "His experience will help him demonstrate the key practices of our Active Wealth framework, which include invest, manage and protect, to existing Tampa clients, as well as clients new to the area."

Bryce attended Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla. before earning a bachelor's degree in Economics from Harvard University. He is an active member of the Tampa, Fla. community and serves as a volunteer at GiGi's Playhouse Tampa Down Syndrome Achievement Center, Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation and Homes for Heroes, which uses local business specialists to help firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement, healthcare workers, teachers and active military and veterans buy and sell homes. Bryce is also a member of Harvard Club of Tampa Bay.

