Vonage Announces Launch of Redesigned Channel Partner Program and Partner Experience Portal

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has introduced a redesigned Channel Partner Program , and a new Partner Experience Portal as a part of Vonage Accelerate, the Company's overarching strategic growth initiative to accelerate and amplify focus, investments and efforts in the Channel. Launched in March 2021, these enhanced capabilities are driving the continued success of channel partners across the globe, empowering them to create successful customer outcomes, accelerate their business growth and expand their revenue potential.

The newly-launched Partner Program and Portal support the strong growth of the Vonage Channel, a core part of the Company's overall growth strategy. With these new capabilities and by leveraging the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), a single leading cloud communications platform that powers customers' and partners' global engagement solutions using APIs, Unified Communications and Contact Center innovations, Vonage partners can ensure their customers stay connected and drive great experiences - regardless of location or channel.

"Our channel partners are one of our most important relationships," said Vonage Channel Chief Jim Regan. "We heard our partner feedback and enhanced our Channel Partner Program and Partner Experience Portal, doubling down on our commitment to helping them succeed by continuing to invest in our Channel model, tools, and infrastructure to support our partners in key markets and make it even easier for them to do business with us."

Providing a better path to growth and richer benefits to its growing partner community, these enhancements also open up opportunities for new partner types - VARs, Resellers, distributors and Referral partners -- and new markets across EMEA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Added Regan, "The way we work has fundamentally changed and now, more than ever, businesses rely on cloud communications to seamlessly connect employees, customers and partners across the globe to drive better engagement experiences and business outcomes. Vonage is committed to bringing those solutions to customers in partnership with our trusted partner community."

"One of the reasons Sandler Partners has been such a long-time partner of Vonage is that Vonage is easy to do business with. They've made a real commitment to their partners and it is reflected in their product offering as well as their continued investment in the channel," said Paul Seeley, Senior Vice President for Sandler , a Vonage Pinnacle Partner. "With dynamic programs, incentives, training and enablement tools, Vonage makes it easy for us to be successful and enables us to help our customers win."

"At Telarus, we are proud of our commitment to providing our partners with the tools, technology, and ongoing support they need to compete in the new modern workplace," said Shane Speakman, Vice President of UCaaS for Telarus , a Vonage Pinnacle Partner. "Our longstanding partnership with Vonage is a testament to this shared customer-first approach to doing business. The Vonage Channel Partner Program and tools like the Partner Experience Portal enable us to continue to put the customer first and provide the Telarus team with everything they need. It includes training, marketing collateral assets, sales support, and more - to help our partners and us succeed."

Vonage Channel Partner Program

Core to the new Channel Partner Program is a tiered structure designed to incentivize a partner's journey with Vonage, with multiple paths to "tier up" as their business grows. Each tier -- Explorer, Select, Insider and Pinnacle -- has its own set of benefits, which are built to incentivize partners to go up in the tiers, earn more and win with Vonage. The new program also includes increased and personalized support for partners and their customers before, during and after deployment, as well as richer and faster onboarding for new partners, ensuring teams have the ongoing support and training they need to get the most out of their Vonage products and services.

The Vonage Channel Partner Program also includes a new training platform, Vonage Verified, an all-new partner onboarding and training program designed to help partners establish a foundation for sales success with Vonage. Vonage Verified fosters partner growth through monthly live training sessions and comprehensive product training.

Partner Experience Portal

The new Partner Experience Portal makes it easier than ever to do business with Vonage. With updated site navigation, the new portal is more intuitive and user friendly, with deeper self-service capabilities and support to help partners succeed with Vonage. Detailed analytics and reporting include account and contract level reports, payment history, key contact info, and contract renewal details. The portal helps partners improve clarity around their commissions and incentives, and have the information they need to better serve their customers.



