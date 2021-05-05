Logo
Agora and Wipro Announce Partnership to Power Real-Time Engagement Through Voice and Video Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2021

Partnership to provide advanced RTE services and further real time communication efforts for Wipro

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced a partnership with Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, to power the company's real-time engagement (RTE) and communication solutions. Through the partnership, Wipro furthers its commitment to fast, high-quality, and reliable real-time voice and video capabilities.

Agora, Inc. Logo

"We're excited to partner with Wipro to deliver truly engaging experiences through voice and video," said Reggie Yativ Agora Chief Operations Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. "More and more companies are looking for RTE enabling technologies, which is driving rapid growth in global demand across all industries. Our partnership with Wipro will unify and extend our ability to help companies around the world better engage with their customers and partners."

Agora is allowing people to connect with RTE from anywhere, in ways that capture meaningful human interactions for all who seek them out. Through the partnership, Wipro will embed Agora's streaming video and voice solution in various practices to enhance the "real time" experience for users. This includes leveraging the Agora platform to implement Augmented Reality (AR) into applications to be able to deliver information to workers at the moment they need it. Developers will be provided with simple-to-use, customizable and widely compatible APIs to embed real-time video and voice into their solutions and elevate user experiences.

"The way that the world engages within work environments is going through a fundamental shift, and we are looking to connect our workers and customers in ways that was not previously possible," said Michael Vollmer, General Manager, Apple and Interactive Experience, at Wipro Limited. "The future of work is real-time engagement, so we are thrilled to partner with Agora as we continue innovating and developing the next-generation applications."

For more information about Agora's partners or its live interactive video and voice SDKs for mobile, web or desktop apps, visit www.agora.io.

To learn more about Wipro, visit www.wipro.com.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-Time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE - PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 190,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Media Contact

Taylor Maurits
Matter Communications for Agora
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agora-and-wipro-announce-partnership-to-power-real-time-engagement-through-voice-and-video-services-301284327.html

SOURCE Agora

