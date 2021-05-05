Logo
PepsiCo Launches Soulboost™, A Sparkling Water Beverage with Functional Ingredients, Adding to a Growing List of Consumer-Centric Innovations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Soulboost launches with two varieties: Lift with panax ginseng to help support mental stamina and Ease with L-theanine to help support relaxation

PR Newswire

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 5, 2021

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, the leading-edge food and beverage company, just launched its latest innovation, soulboost, a sparkling water beverage with a splash of real juice and functional ingredients. Soulboost captures the fun of a fruity drink through a light, guilt-free sparkling water refreshment. Its two varieties, Lift and Ease, offer four delicious flavors and just 10 to 20 calories per 12 oz can:

Soulboost launches with two varieties: Lift with panax ginseng to help support mental stamina and Ease with L-theanine to help support relaxation.

  • Lift your spirits with 200mg of panax ginseng to help support mental stamina. Available in two delicious flavors: Blueberry Pomegranate and Black Cherry Citrus.
  • Ease your day with 200mg of L-theanine to help support relaxation. Also available in two delicious flavors: Blackberry Passionfruit and Strawberry Rose.

Soulboost is the latest from PepsiCo's innovation team, which analyzes data and insights in real time to identify emerging consumer trends and creates products to address those needs. When it comes to wellness, soulboost encourages consumers to do whatever works for them.

"Our world-class Research & Development team developed soulboost by pinpointing desirable functional ingredients L-theanine and panax ginseng and adding them into great-tasting sparkling water beverages to help people truly feel the moment, whether they need to support mental stamina to make it through a busy day or a moment of relaxation to help unwindor both," said Danielle Barbaro, Vice President, R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

PepsiCo has developed an innovation process that allows the company to both innovate and respond rapidly to changing consumer preferences. The team has a suite of proprietary tools that allow them to stay close and listen to consumers, creating the capability to pinpoint early-stage trends, and then proactively and quickly bring products to market that address those white spaces.

"With consumers today increasingly looking for convenient ways to support mental stamina and relaxation in their daily routines or find alternatives to alcoholic beveragesand the pandemic having increased people's overall interest in wellness productswe knew it was time to introduce a game-changing product," said Emily Silver, Vice President, Innovation & Capabilities at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Soulboost further establishes PepsiCo as a leader in the enhanced water market, expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2027.1 It is a key addition to PepsiCo's functional beverage portfolio, following the 2020 launch of Driftwell, a functional still water beverage aimed at combating stress and supporting relaxation.

Soulboost is available via e-commerce and in select natural retailers.

Visit us: www.getsoulboost.com

And follow along @Getsoulboost for your sippable vibe check.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

1 Grandview Research, 2020

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-launches-soulboost-a-sparkling-water-beverage-with-functional-ingredients-adding-to-a-growing-list-of-consumer-centric-innovations-301284492.html

SOURCE PepsiCo North America

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)