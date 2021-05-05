Logo
LU-VE Group Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Strategic agreement to advance global sourcing footprint

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 5, 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is proud to announce that LU-VE Group (LUVE.MI) has joined the Carrier Alliance program by execution of a strategic long-term agreement. As part of this agreement, LU-VE Group will supply engineered components including heat exchangers, glass doors and aftermarket solutions across Carrier's Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration portfolios.

"We are pleased to welcome LU-VE Group to the Carrier Alliance program with the execution of this expanded long-term agreement," said Ed Dunn, Vice President, Supply Chain, Carrier. "Through the Alliance program, we are expanding our relationships with a select group of top-tier suppliers that share our expansive geographic reach, breadth of offering, focus on quality, and commitment to developing high-efficiency solutions."

Carrier and LU-VE Group have collaborated for many years in Carrier's Refrigeration and HVAC segments and will continue to expand their relationship with a focus on enhancing heat exchanger technology and reducing the environmental impact of components. More recently, Carrier and LU-VE have been working together to deploy new refrigerant solutions with lower environmental impact and higher efficiency for heat exchangers.

Designed to optimize and strengthen the supply chain and help drive cost savings, Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. Joining the Carrier Alliance program is a win-win for Carrier and LU-VE Group as it establishes LU-VE Group as a key supplier across multiple regions and paves the way for future opportunities to supply innovative technologies across Carrier's portfolio.

"The collaboration of LU-VE and Carrier will allow us to shorten the supply chain, with further advantages in terms of environmental sustainability, lead-time and quality of service," said Matteo Liberali, CEO, LU-VE Group. "In particular, we see potential in refrigerated transport, based on our knowledge of coils, and HVAC, where LU-VE is at the forefront in the use of sustainable refrigerants."

For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com/suppliers or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Danielle Canzanella


860-221-8457


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lu-ve-group-joins-the-carrier-alliance-supplier-program-301284433.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

