Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: MTUM, VDE, LOW, NEE, ABT, NSC, JNJ, ADI, JPM, ITW, ACN, TGT, MDT, ADP, APD, ARKK, PSX, PAYX, CMCSA, BLK, LIN, LHX, BDX, AMGN, UNH, BLDR, NKE, PG, AFL, GD, FDS, WMT, WEC, CB, VFC, ES, CLX, EMR, AMT, MCD, MMM, T, CL, USB, CVX, RTX, SPY, MS, PFE, NIO, PPD, PRF, VZ, C, OLN, INO, NOK,

Added Positions: IXN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, DAL, ESGD, PEP, DIS, SUSB,

Reduced Positions: VOO, IHI, USMV, ESGU, VLUE, IEF, QUAL, TLT, MBB, IJH, LQD, GOVT, IVV, DSI, VGT, EFG, IJR, ESGE, SUSC, IGSB, AOR, IYG, AOA, SHYG, IEFA, UVXY, AOK,

Sold Out: ICF, SO, PFG, WPC, GEO, SRNE, TTOO, TELL, VXRT, SWBI, UAVS, IBIO, VTGN, FAZ,

Investment company Goodwin Investment Advisory Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Microsoft Corp, Lowe's Inc, Apple Inc, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodwin Investment Advisory. As of 2021Q1, Goodwin Investment Advisory owns 131 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 260,261 shares, 28.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,672 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.15% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 64,642 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56% iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 14,211 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 9,076 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 17,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 40,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 588.28%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 131.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 104.26%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 525.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 1515.00%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in T2 Biosystems Inc. The sale prices were between $1.32 and $3.79, with an estimated average price of $2.14.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.2 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.23.

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 27.82%. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $348.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Goodwin Investment Advisory still held 9,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.64%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Goodwin Investment Advisory still held 30,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.08%. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Goodwin Investment Advisory still held 1,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.69%. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Goodwin Investment Advisory still held 2,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.82%. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Goodwin Investment Advisory still held 1,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 59.15%. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Goodwin Investment Advisory still held 873 shares as of 2021-03-31.