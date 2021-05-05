United Fire Group Inc Buys Nike Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: IFF,
- Added Positions: NKE, WMT, VZ, KO,
- Reduced Positions: USB, CINF, ABT, ORI, DD, WTFC,
- Sold Out: IBM, FIS, AJG, ESS, TSCO, VFC, NWL, FNF, DHR, PIPR, GD, CL, DLTR, BKI, ABC, BDX, CPB, MRK, SJM, ORCL, COP, MKC, PSX, CNNE, WM, CI, VAR, FTV, REZI, WAB, VTRS, ED, HAL, J, ITT, NPK, GIL, GM, MET, KTB, NVST, LHX, NRG, PAA, UNIT, VNT, VEC, JAX, VREX, BHF, CVA,
For the details of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+fire+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 116,000 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.67%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 228,675 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.38%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,736 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
- Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) - 82,018 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.77%
United Fire Group Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 21,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 542.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 101.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 87,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.
