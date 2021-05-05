United Fire Group Inc Buys Nike Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: IFF,

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company United Fire Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Walmart Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells U.S. Bancorp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Old Republic International Corp, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Fire Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, United Fire Group Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 116,000 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.67% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 228,675 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.38% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,736 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) - 82,018 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.77%

United Fire Group Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 21,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 542.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 101.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 87,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.