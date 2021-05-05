Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys RealPage Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys RealPage Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Samson Rock Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys RealPage Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Glu Mobile Inc, Boingo Wireless Inc, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp, Compugen, Canadian Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samson Rock Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Samson Rock Capital LLP owns 50 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Samson Rock Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samson+rock+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Samson Rock Capital LLP
  1. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 670,000 shares, 29.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.58%
  2. RealPage Inc (RP) - 678,141 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,177,330 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.87%
  4. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 350,000 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
  5. Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) - 1,601,056 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.83%. The holding were 678,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 1,601,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 1,369,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 196,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 665,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 1,177,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57.

Sold Out: Compugen Ltd (CGEN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Compugen Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Sold Out: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89.

Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Samson Rock Capital LLP. Also check out:

1. Samson Rock Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Samson Rock Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Samson Rock Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Samson Rock Capital LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider