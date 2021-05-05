Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys RealPage Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp

New Purchases: RP, GLUU, WIFI, CLGX, ALXN, PS, SJR, TPCO, OZON, TLRY, TLRY, XEL, MCFE, PCG, NEE, ENPH, IDA, SUMO, RXT, MAG, ENIA, 5220, SEDG, ROBO, AVA, INTZ, DOOO, HE, RUN, ARRY, CZR, ACA, PING, FSLR, JKS, AZRE, ENTG, QLYS, RDWR, PENN, PAC, ASR, TPIC, ROCK, OSPN, GH, FCEL, RIDE,

RP, GLUU, WIFI, CLGX, ALXN, PS, SJR, TPCO, OZON, TLRY, TLRY, XEL, MCFE, PCG, NEE, ENPH, IDA, SUMO, RXT, MAG, ENIA, 5220, SEDG, ROBO, AVA, INTZ, DOOO, HE, RUN, ARRY, CZR, ACA, PING, FSLR, JKS, AZRE, ENTG, QLYS, RDWR, PENN, PAC, ASR, TPIC, ROCK, OSPN, GH, FCEL, RIDE, Added Positions: VAR, WORK, XLNX,

VAR, WORK, XLNX, Sold Out: AZN, PXD, DVN, CGEN, CSIQ, DQ, REGI, NOVA, AY, ORA,

Investment company Samson Rock Capital LLP Current Portfolio ) buys RealPage Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Glu Mobile Inc, Boingo Wireless Inc, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp, Compugen, Canadian Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samson Rock Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Samson Rock Capital LLP owns 50 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Samson Rock Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samson+rock+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 670,000 shares, 29.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.58% RealPage Inc (RP) - 678,141 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,177,330 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.87% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 350,000 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) - 1,601,056 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.83%. The holding were 678,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 1,601,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 1,369,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 196,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 665,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 1,177,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Compugen Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.