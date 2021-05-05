Logo
8x8 Named a Major Player in 2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CPaaS

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+Communications+Platform+as+a+Service+2021+Vendor+Assessment (Doc # US46746221, May 2021). 8x8 was recognized for embedding CPaaS into its integrated cloud+communications and contact+center platform.



The CPaaS market remains one of the fastest-growing IT segments, benefiting from a surge of adoption as organizations drive digital transformation and customer engagement requirements. Enhancing the customer experience by leveraging voice and digital channels has become a critical component for building brand recognition, said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research at IDC. 8x8 was recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CPaaS, and should be considered by organizations requiring a broad range of integrated cloud communications, contact center and CPaaS capabilities with reliable global support.



The 8x8+CPaaS portfolio of APIs and embeddable applications, including SMS, chat+apps, voice, video and performance+monitoring, empowers organizations to extend and customize communications that reimagine workflows and customer interactions for enhanced employee and customer experiences. The low code, no code capabilities enable organizations with any level of technical capability to leverage digital channels and even embed video meetings into apps and websites in minutes. Through a network of more than 160 top-tier carriers covering over 190 countries and territories, 8x8 CPaaS allows organizations to reliably and securely reach their customers no matter where they are.



Organizations around the globe recognize the importance of providing customized experiences on the engagement channels of choice in this mobile-first world, said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. We are honored to be named a Major Player in the inaugural IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CPaaS. Our Customer First, Product First, Team First culture enables us to deliver an integrated cloud communications, contact center and CPaaS platform that helps organizations easily adapt and expand as their business needs change.



Get the IDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+Communications+Platform+as+a+Service+2021+Vendor+Assessment excerpt to learn more about 8x8s CPaaS capabilities and why the IDC MarketScape recognized the company as a Major Player.



About IDC MarketScape



IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendors position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



About 8x8, Inc.



8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005257/en/

