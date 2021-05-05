Power Integrations' Compact, Robust SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Driver Targets Railway Applications

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Power Integrations' Compact, Robust SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Driver Targets Railway Applications

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced a new SCALE-2 gate driver for 130 x 140 mm single IGBT high-power (IHM) modules, commonly used in railway and other long-life applications. Comprising the 1SP0630V2M1R main driver, 1SP0635D2S1R peripheral driver and ISO6125R-33 power supply, the new SCALE-2 plug-and-play gate drivers streamline system development and installation. The new gate drivers are particularly beneficial in systems requiring parallel modules for additional power, providing simplicity and flexibility in both electrical and mechanical design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005361/en/

Power Integrations Compact, Robust SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Driver Targets Railway Applications. New gate drivers are available to suit IHM modules from all major manufacturers, including Mitsubishi, Hitachi and ABB. (Photo: Business Wire)

Power Integrations Compact, Robust SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Driver Targets Railway Applications. New gate drivers are available to suit IHM modules from all major manufacturers, including Mitsubishi, Hitachi and ABB. (Photo: Business Wire)



Francesco Fisichella, director of marketing for high-power industrial applications at Power Integrations, said: Rail customers demand robust solutions, and Power Integrations SCALE-2 technology delivers what they need with high levels of integration and comprehensive protection features.



The compact SCALE-2 gate drivers match the footprint of the smaller IHM single-channel IGBT-module formats with 1200 A to 1400 A output current and 3300 V IGBT blocking voltage. 1SP063xxxx1R gate drivers are available to suit IHM modules from all major manufacturers, including Infineon, Mitsubishi, Hitachi and ABB. Power Integrations SCALE-2 technology uses an ASIC chipset to reduce component count and size, with increased performance, scalability and reliability. SCALE-2 gate drivers enable designers to optimize dynamic switching performance, accuracy and functionality and include advanced active clamping circuitry to protect the IGBT.



The 1SP063xxxx1R gate drivers meet IEC 61373 specifications for shock and vibration and IEC 60068-2-xx environmental requirements. Units are also EMC-qualified according to EN 50121-3-2 and IEC 6100-4-x. With standard conformal coating, the new gate drivers can also undergo burn-in on request for added reliability. Improved connectors increase interconnection security and facilitate fast release without tooling. Fiber-optic interfaces are provided.



1SP063xxxx1R gate drivers include protection features such as Dynamic Advanced Active Clamping, short-circuit and under-voltage lock-out. Failure status output is also provided. The new rail gate drivers are available now. For more information, please visit www.power.com%2Fproducts%2Fscale-2-plug-and-play-drivers%2F1sp0630%2F.



About Power Integrations



Power+Integrations%2C+Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.



Power Integrations, SCALE-2 and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005361/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)