ROCKY BRANDS EXTENDS ITS MADE IN AMERICA CAPABILITIES WITH ROCK ISLAND FACILITY

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

45,000 Square-Foot Factory in Rock Island, Illinois, Produces Servus Boots with Viral-Penetration Resistance

NELSONVILLE, Ohio, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Brands, Inc. ( RCKY), a leading designer and manufacturer of premium quality footwear, has expanded its offering of made in America product with the 45,000 square-foot Rock Island factory that produces Servus footwear it acquired as part of the purchase of Honeywells lifestyle and performance footwear business in March 2021. Located in northwest Illinois, the Rock Island facility manufactures approximately 1.6 million pairs of Servus boots per year.

The Rock Island factory is compliant with CSA and ASTM footwear manufacturing standards and uses PVC injection molding to make a wide variety of Servus footwear. In 2020, independent lab testing validated a collection of Servus boots for viral penetration resistance.

A focused attention to quality and detail, while supporting our countrys workers, has always been at the heart of our brands, said Paul Matonich, senior principal project engineer/advanced R&D, Rocky Brands, Inc. We are proud to say that the Rock Island facility has been manufacturing Servus footwear for decades, and we feel lucky to be joining the larger Rocky Brands family. The scope of protective product the factory manufactures is exceptional, especially in times like today when peace of mind and keeping everyone safe is more important than ever.

Servuss Viral Penetration Resistant Boots have passed the Standard Test Method for Resistance of Materials Used in Protective Clothing to Penetration by Blood-Borne Pathogens using Phi-X174 Bacteriophage Penetration as a Test System ASTM F1671 / F1671M - 13.

The Servus boots made at the Rock Island facility are bleach resistant and can be sanitized easily. A quality line of PVC footwear, the Servus product line is intended for general to occupational use on the farm to the construction site, but is also perfect for decontamination stations, janitorial, industrial, cleaning, lab, medical, healthcare and other high-risk wearing occasions. Servus boots offers protection from liquid and chemical hazards ranging from organic, common in petrochemical and food processing industries, to acids and oils in heavy manufacturing industries.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names. Brands in the portfolio include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS and Ranger. More information can be found at RockyBrands.com.

About Servus

Since 1922, Servus footwear has been a trusted name for quality protective footwear. Servus offers an extensive line of footwear for general outdoors, landscaping, gardening, hunting, farming, occupational and general industrial. Whether you find yourself on a construction site or working the nations farmland, Servus footwear will keep you dry, warm and comfortable.

