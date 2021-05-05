NantHealth Launches Eviti Connect For Autoimmune Diseases





NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced the launch of Eviti Connect for autoimmune diseases, aimed at helping payers and providers realize the quickest path to approving cost-effective, quality care for patients. Eviti Connect is a go-to resource in the oncology space and has helped providers find evidence-based care for more than 345,000 cancer patients while saving payers hundreds of millions of dollars. NantHealth is now expanding the use of its expertise, data, and resources to aid providers and payers in navigating the costs and treatment options of autoimmune diseases.









Approximately 50 million* people in the United States are currently living with an autoimmune disease, and the associated direct healthcare cost for treating autoimmune diseases in the United States is high at around $100 billion** annually. With more than 80** known autoimmune diseases, it is the second* leading cause of chronic illnesses, particularly in women.









Weve been a customer of the Eviti+Connect+oncology+product for many years and are now excited to be part of shaping the offering for autoimmune diseases, said Mary Barone-Leitch, Vice President of Medical and Quality Management, Maryland Physicians Care, A Maryland Managed Care Plan. Managing the cost of drugs used to treat autoimmune diseases is a challenge we face, and with the help of Eviti Connect, we expect to get a better handle on those costs in a similar fashion we have seen with oncology.









This next chapter of Eviti, built on a new, flexible, extensible platform, enables NantHealth to expand into other disease areas beyond oncology and autoimmune in the future. It helps payers:















Extend the knowledge of their clinical teams with independent expertise.









Streamline staff authorization workflows, allowing them to focus on more high-value tasks.









Manage brand, biosimilar, and generic drug use for best-expected outcomes, pricing, and reimbursement.









Confirm that member care complies with medical policy, pharmacy policy, and step therapy requirements.









Redirect treatment delivery to optimal sites of care when clinically appropriate to manage costs.













Patients, providers, and payers deserve comprehensive, evidence-based guidance for treatment of complex diseases. Continued improvements in healthcare require more interoperability and data liberation. So use of the right technology helps all stakeholders, allowing providers and payers to perform at their highest levels, while patients have access to the best treatment and better outcomes, said Dr. William Flood, Chief Medical Officer for Eviti at NantHealth. Eviti Connect is a powerful and proven tool that gives payers and providers the confidence to prescribe and reimburse high-quality, value-based care, realizing the quickest path to approving cost-effective, quality care for patients. We are thrilled to open up this crucial resource to autoimmune patients across the country.









Eviti Connect is a software-as-a-service (SaaS), evidence-based decision support and treatment validation platform that gives providers and payers confidence to prescribe and reimburse high-quality, high-value care. For ten years, it has helped payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care. The launch of Eviti Connect for autoimmune diseases targets another increasingly complex healthcare challenge aiming to save time on appeals and expedite optimal patient care while managing payer costs.









For more information about Eviti Connect, visit the website at https%3A%2F%2Fnanthealth.com%2Fproducts%2Feviti%2F









* American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association





**National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases









About NantHealth, Inc.









NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealths product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), molecular analysis (GPS Cancer), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). OpenNMS, a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our blog.









Forward Looking Statement









This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words expects, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, plans, will, outlook and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on managements current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; achieving significant commercial market acceptance for our sequencing and molecular analysis solutions; establish relationships with, key thought leaders or payers key decision makers in order to establish GPS Cancer as a standard of care for patients with cancer; our ability to grow the market for our Systems Infrastructure, and applications; successfully enhancing our Systems Infrastructure and applications to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to integrate OpenNMS into our operations;; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; clinical adoption and market acceptance of GPS Cancer; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





