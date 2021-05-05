Logo
UScellular Donates $1 Million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



For the sixth consecutive year, UScellular has announced a $1 million investment in Boys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Clubs+of+America to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. UScellulars investment supports K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs in 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across UScellulars service areas.



In 2020, UScellulars $1 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America impacted more than 300,000 kids and teens. This continued emphasis on STEM learning and experience is designed to prepare students of today for careers of tomorrow, inspiring children to explore STEM careers and opportunities for their future.



As Americas locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local educational initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs STEM programming is in UScellulars DNA, said Deirdre Drake, UScellular executive vice president and chief people officer. It is our goal that through new learning opportunities, Club members will dream big and apply what they learn towards their future careers.



We are thrilled to work with UScelluar once again to support STEM education for kids across the country, said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Now more than ever, kids need caring mentors and safe places where they can learn, grow and have fun. Through UScellulars support, even more youth will experience new opportunities through impact-driven programming that will inspire and empower them to achieve great futures.



UScellular associates didnt let a pandemic stop them from donating their resources in 2020. The companys associates took part in a variety of virtual volunteer activities, participating in more than 2,000 volunteer experiences to give back throughout the year. They also donated $250,000 to more than 500 organizations, which was then doubled by UScellular through its donation matching program.



UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $20.7 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellulars corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uscellular.com%2Fget-to-know-us%2Fcommunity-outreach.



About UScellular



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G+technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com%2Fuscellular, Twitter.com%2Fuscellular and YouTube.com%2Fuscellularcorp.



About Boys & Girls Clubs of America



For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook+or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005608/en/

