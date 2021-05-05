ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) Announces an Update on the Revolutionary ILUS Coin's Recent Release

NEW YORK NY, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The ILUS Coin is connected to ILUS International Inc ( ILUS), a public Mergers and Acquisitions company ($ILUS) focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. ILUS patented and proven technology is already in use globally, primarily in the emergency services and life safety industries. The company has partnered with Toto Capital, a boutique financier with extensive experience in the Crypto industry, for the release of the ILUS Coin.



The ILUS Coin was released on Friday 30 April at 16h00 in a Presale format which is running for 14 days during which coin buyers receive a presale discount. The coin has already received a strong following with impressive uptake and following its successful soft release, the ILUS Coin team, which also includes 3 full time digital marketing executives and a Specialist Crypto Marketing Agency, are now progressing with aggressive, targeted marketing of the ILUS Coin to the global Crypto Communities, where uptake is predicted to increase exponentially as the presale progresses.

The ILUS Coin is the first known coin globally which is contributing towards making the world a safer place whilst simultaneously delivering rewards and upside to ILUS Coin holders. Whilst the ILUS Group of Companies are involved in the manufacture and distribution of patented emergency response and life safety equipment and services globally, the ILUS Coin will enable this much needed equipment and services to be delivered to the countries and organisations which desperately need it, through innovative lease contracts. ILUS Coin holders will play a vital role in enabling ILUS customers to save lives and assets. Not only could coin holders benefit from the substantial social responsibility fulfillment, but coin holders may reap significant financial rewards too. Both rewards and dividends may be made available to ILUS Coin holders through income from leasing contracts and the growth of ILUS.

Some highlights of the ILUS Coins Tokenomics are as follows:

Developed by a highly experienced team.

Connected to $ILUS proven company with proven, patented technology.

Coin holders may receive rewards from lease contracts.

Coin holders may receive rewards from public company.

Limited total supply of 100 million coins.

10 million presale.

14.85 million supply for public and presale.

40 million supply for exchanges and slow release.

25.15 million available for airdrops and staking.

20 million made available for ILUS team, marketing and operations over a period of 24 months.

15% Staking APY (Annual Percentage Yield).

After Presale, the ILUS Coin will be listed on UNISWAP and a Centralised exchange.

During Presale, ILUS Coins are available at the ILUS Coin website .

With the ILUS Coin already in high demand and with limited supply, prospective buyers can visit the ILUS Coin website and social media platforms for more information about the limited time discounted presale offer which is currently happening. During the presale, discounted coins are available for purchase directly off the ILUS Coin website and after the presale they can be purchased or sold on Uniswap.

ILUS Coin: https://ilus-coin.com

For more information on the ILUS Coin, please see the following:

Twitter: ILUS_COIN

Telegram : ILUS-COIN

Youtube: ILUS Coin Youtube Channel

Website: https://ilus-coin.com

Contact:

[email protected]

Email : [email protected]