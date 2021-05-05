Orion Health Selected to Deliver a State-Wide Health Information Exchange in Oklahoma





Orion+Health, a leading provider of population health management solutions, announced it has been selected by the Oklahoma+Health+Care+Authority (OHCA) to deliver a state-wide health information exchange (HIE).









The Orion Health solution will provide a single, consolidated HIE to connect the entire state and allow health information to flow seamlessly to and from authorized organizations and individuals in Oklahoma. The OHCA HIE team, along with Orion Health and its partners, will work with other state agencies, private providers, HIEs and health technology companies to ensure a robust environment for healthcare innovation in Oklahoma.









The HIE is intended to meet the needs of end-users, allowing providers and their patients, hospitals and health systems, purchasers and payers, state health agencies and local health departments, health information business associates, as well as an increasingly inclusive ecosystem of human service organizations, to have secure, accurate data available at the right time, in the right place, for the right purposes.









Oklahoma has embarked on a journey to become a top-ten state, and the path to get there has to be focused on challenging the status quo, said Carter Kimble, Executive Director of the OHCA HIE. Leveraging data through a state-wide HIE will help us down that path by providing efficient and effective solutions to aid the state in delivering valuable care, managing programs and services, and improving population health.









We know now more than ever the importance of providers having all the information they need when making treatment decisions, said Kevin Corbett, OHCA CEO and Secretary of Health and Mental Health. The award of this RFP is an important next step on our journey towards creating a safer and more effective healthcare delivery system for all 4 million Oklahomans.









Todays announcement is an exciting one, said Kimble. The untapped value of integrating more comprehensive data is the key to unlocking the next wave of innovation in health and wellness. I know Orion Health will be a great partner to the state as we push towards better health outcomes.









Orion Healths proposal features the Orion+Health+Amadeus data platform, and also includes services and technical solutions from HealthTech+Solutions and subject matter support from Cureous+Innovations.









Orion Health is delighted to be selected as the partner of choice to deliver Oklahomas new HIE platform, said Ian McCrae, Founder and CEO of Orion Health. Storing and aggregating vast volumes of different clinical data, and surfacing it in data analytics, will bring the state of Oklahoma a step closer to delivering the right care for the right patient at the right time and in the right place.









The HIE is expected to launch in the fall of 2021.









About Oklahoma Health Care Authority









The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) administers two health programs for the state. The first is SoonerCare, Oklahomas Medicaid program. SoonerCare works to improve the health of qualified Oklahomans by ensuring that medically necessary benefits and services are available. Qualifying Oklahomans include certain low-income children, seniors, the disabled, those being treated for breast or cervical cancer and those seeking family planning services. The second program OHCA operates is Insure Oklahoma, which assists qualifying adults and small business employees in obtaining health care coverage for themselves and their families. Currently, there are 946,412 Oklahomans enrolled in OHCAs programs. The agency contracts with a network of approximately 60,000 providers. For more information visit oklahoma.gov%2Fohca or www.insureoklahoma.org.









About Orion Health









Orion Health is a global healthcare technology company and one of the worlds foremost providers of healthcare integration solutions to healthcare organizations. Worldwide, Orion Health solutions are used in 13 countries by more than 300,000 clinicians. We provide an open platform which enables access to healthcare by more than 100 million patients across the world. In the US, the company provides interoperability, population health management and precision medicine solutions for health information exchanges (HIEs), accountable care organizations (ACOs) and payers. The company is committed to continual innovation, investing substantially in research and development to cement its position at the forefront of precision medicine. For more information visit www.orionhealth.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005120/en/