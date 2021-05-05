Logo
Alkaline88® Launches White Aluminum Bottle Nationwide

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the Company), the countrys largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce the launch of its fully recyclable white aluminum bottle. The product is already being sold in over 2,700 retail locations in the USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005193/en/

Alkaline88's fully-recyclable white aluminum bottle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alkaline88's fully-recyclable white aluminum bottle. (Photo: Business Wire)



Loyal consumers are finding more Alkaline88 products on the shelves of many of their favorite retailers. The white aluminum single serve is currently being sold in over 2,700 retail locations and through KeHe and UNFI, who service over 50,000 locations, says Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. This is the latest in the continuing SKU expansion that we have experienced thanks in part to our ability to stay strong and deliver to our customers during the last twelve months. In addition to the improved aesthetics and eco-friendly perks of the product, the white bottles make for a perfect on-the-go summer water choice, as the cool aluminum enhances the Deliciously Smooth taste of Alkaline88 water. As Ive said in the past, Alkaline88 water in a chilled aluminum bottle is the best tasting drink on the planet.



Alkaline88 continues to expand its white aluminum bottle into over 20 banners as well as KeHe and UNFI distributors. The 16-ounce aluminum can is fully recyclable, resealable, and even refillable. The new design uses an etched white technology, matching the look of the rest of the Alkaline88 single serves and forgoing the need for a plastic label.



Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8 pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate, and the company is dedicated to purity, quality, and value. The waters ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two pure ingredients that customers trust water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt. Alkaline88 is The Clean Beverage Company making a Clean Difference in the water you drink and the world we share.



The Alkaline88 flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.



About The Alkaline Water Company:



Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Companys CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Companys topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Companys lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.



To purchase Alkaline88 and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005193/en/

