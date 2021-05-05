Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Common Share





Assured Guaranty Ltd. ( NYSE:AGO, Financial) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2021.









Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.





