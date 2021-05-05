Logo
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Date for the 2021 First Quarter Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATHENS, Greece, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (: DSX), (the Company), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 are scheduled to be released before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The Companys management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Companys website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Companys website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13719492.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Companys vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Corporate Contact:Ioannis ZafirakisDirector, Chief Financial Officer,Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and SecretaryTelephone: + 30-210-9470-100Email: [email protected]: www.dianashippinginc.comInvestor and Media Relations:Edward NebbComm-Counsellors, LLCTelephone: + 1-203-972-8350Email: [email protected]
