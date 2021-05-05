Travel + Leisure Group Launches Brand Licensing Business





Travel + Leisure Group, the newly established business line under Travel + Leisure Co. (formerly Wyndham Destinations; NYSE: TNL), launched a new brand licensing business to create a line of premium consumer products leveraging the iconic Travel + Leisure brand. Brand licensing will expand the companys capacity to bring the Travel + Leisure brand to life through consumer products and services.









Travel + Leisure is one of the most iconic names in travel, and as the new stewards of the brand, our goal at Travel + Leisure Group is to thoughtfully develop this brand beyond inspiration and into curated products and services that travelers can feel, touch and experience firsthand, said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group and chief brand officer for Travel + Leisure Co. As we look towards the evolution of this storied brand, brand licensing will play a pivotal role in bringing our vision to life to expand our brand into new and unique areas.









Travel + Leisure Group provides products and services developed to inspire travelers. The company is expanding beyond the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine by utilizing its expert-curated multi-platform content with the recent launch of the online travel gateway BookTandL.com, a new subscription travel club set to launch this summer, as well as consumer products like the Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage collection.









Travel + Leisure Groups brand licensing efforts will be spearheaded by veteran licensing expert Phil Raso, who joins the company in a newly created role as Director of Brand Licensing. Raso will be responsible for creating Travel + Leisure Groups brand licensing long-term growth plan, developing its consumer products portfolio and expanding the companys retail footprint.









Travel + Leisures 50 years of expertise in the travel space opens us up to some incredible licensing opportunities. We can leverage that history and bring travel enthusiasts a multitude of purposeful products to serve their travel dreams, said Raso. Imagine Travel + Leisure not only inspiring your vacation ideas but also being with you throughout your journey it is a thrilling prospect that we are eager to develop.









Before joining the Travel + Leisure Group, Raso oversaw the licensed industrial products and publishing categories at Caterpillar Inc. He was instrumental in launching multiple products including the worlds strongest shovel, rugged coolers, and a line of award-winning smartphones. He has also actively served on various committees and benchmarking teams for the Society of Product Licensors Committed to Excellence (SPLiCE) trade organization.









For more information about Travel + Leisure Group and licensing opportunities, visit the Travel+%2B+Leisure+Group+page.









About Travel + Leisure Group









Travel + Leisure Group offers travelers a way to turn vacation inspiration into exceptional experiences through the top online and print travel content, online travel subscription and booking services, and branded consumer products all together in one place. This business provides a suite of products and services to inspire travelers with Travel + Leisures trusted expert multi-platform content, including subscription travel clubs, online travel gateway BookTandL.com, and brand licensing agreements. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.travelandleisureco.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Four-brands%2Ftravel-leisure-group.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005186/en/