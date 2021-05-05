Travel + Leisure Group Launches Brand Licensing Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Travel + Leisure Group Launches Brand Licensing Business

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Travel + Leisure Group, the newly established business line under Travel + Leisure Co. (formerly Wyndham Destinations; NYSE: TNL), launched a new brand licensing business to create a line of premium consumer products leveraging the iconic Travel + Leisure brand. Brand licensing will expand the companys capacity to bring the Travel + Leisure brand to life through consumer products and services.



Travel + Leisure is one of the most iconic names in travel, and as the new stewards of the brand, our goal at Travel + Leisure Group is to thoughtfully develop this brand beyond inspiration and into curated products and services that travelers can feel, touch and experience firsthand, said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group and chief brand officer for Travel + Leisure Co. As we look towards the evolution of this storied brand, brand licensing will play a pivotal role in bringing our vision to life to expand our brand into new and unique areas.



Travel + Leisure Group provides products and services developed to inspire travelers. The company is expanding beyond the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine by utilizing its expert-curated multi-platform content with the recent launch of the online travel gateway BookTandL.com, a new subscription travel club set to launch this summer, as well as consumer products like the Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage collection.



Travel + Leisure Groups brand licensing efforts will be spearheaded by veteran licensing expert Phil Raso, who joins the company in a newly created role as Director of Brand Licensing. Raso will be responsible for creating Travel + Leisure Groups brand licensing long-term growth plan, developing its consumer products portfolio and expanding the companys retail footprint.



Travel + Leisures 50 years of expertise in the travel space opens us up to some incredible licensing opportunities. We can leverage that history and bring travel enthusiasts a multitude of purposeful products to serve their travel dreams, said Raso. Imagine Travel + Leisure not only inspiring your vacation ideas but also being with you throughout your journey it is a thrilling prospect that we are eager to develop.



Before joining the Travel + Leisure Group, Raso oversaw the licensed industrial products and publishing categories at Caterpillar Inc. He was instrumental in launching multiple products including the worlds strongest shovel, rugged coolers, and a line of award-winning smartphones. He has also actively served on various committees and benchmarking teams for the Society of Product Licensors Committed to Excellence (SPLiCE) trade organization.



For more information about Travel + Leisure Group and licensing opportunities, visit the Travel+%2B+Leisure+Group+page.



About Travel + Leisure Group



Travel + Leisure Group offers travelers a way to turn vacation inspiration into exceptional experiences through the top online and print travel content, online travel subscription and booking services, and branded consumer products all together in one place. This business provides a suite of products and services to inspire travelers with Travel + Leisures trusted expert multi-platform content, including subscription travel clubs, online travel gateway BookTandL.com, and brand licensing agreements. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.travelandleisureco.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Four-brands%2Ftravel-leisure-group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005186/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)